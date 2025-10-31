Tarvis Announces Partnership with Norman Spencer Law Group

Collaboration Addresses New York's Expanding Oversight of Medical Spa Procedures

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / As federal and state agencies intensify enforcement within the rapidly growing medical spa industry, Tarvis, a management consulting firm supporting compliance-driven businesses, has partnered with Norman Spencer Law Group, P.C. to spotlight a landmark New York State Board for Medicine ruling. The decision redefines the boundary between aesthetic and medical practice establishing new compliance expectations for medical spa owners, physicians, and practitioners statewide.

Landmark Ruling Redefines Medical Spa Operations

On March 7, 2025, the New York State Board for Medicine issued a pivotal decision concluding that the use of energy devices, including lasers and other advanced technologies, that penetrate the basement membrane or deeper tissues (such as the dermis and subcutaneous fat) constitutes the practice of medicine under New York Education Law §6521.

While laser hair removal remains excluded from the definition, nearly all other energy-based procedures such as laser skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, lesion removal, spider vein treatment, and body contouring are now formally categorized as medical practice. Under the new classification, these services may only be performed by licensed physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, or registered nurses working under direct supervision.

The Board emphasized the medical judgment required to manage risks associated with these procedures, issuing a new Energy Device Classification Table that clearly delineates non-invasive cosmetic tools from higher-risk, medical-grade equipment.

Implications for New York's Medical Spa Community

The ruling has immediate and sweeping implications. Non-licensed professionals including aestheticians can no longer independently perform popular energy-based treatments without risking disciplinary action, civil penalties, or professional liability claims. Medical spa operators must now revisit their supervision structures, training standards, and marketing representations to ensure compliance.

"This decision represents a seismic shift for the medical spa sector," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tarvis. "At Tarvis, we help professional service firms and healthcare businesses adapt quickly to regulatory change. For medical spas, this means reassessing how they describe services, train teams, and communicate with clients to stay both transparent and compliant."

Legal Guidance from Norman Spencer Law Group

Norman Spencer Law Group, a nationally recognized healthcare and professional defense firm headquartered in New York, is advising medical spa operators and practitioners across the state on compliance and litigation strategy in light of the new ruling.

"With this ruling, the line between beauty and medicine in New York has been permanently redrawn," said Norman Spencer, Managing Partner of Norman Spencer Law Group. "Medical spa owners and practitioners must now recognize that what was once considered a cosmetic service may trigger the full weight of medical practice regulations. Our firm is committed to helping providers stay compliant while defending their right to operate."

The firm offers a comprehensive suite of legal services for aesthetic and medical professionals, including:

Compliance Counseling - Helping medical spas realign protocols and supervision models.

Litigation Defense - Representing providers and facilities in disciplinary actions, investigations, and civil disputes.

Risk Management Strategy - Developing preventive measures to reduce liability and maintain operational stability.

Guidance for Providers Navigating the New Regulatory Landscape

For medical spa operators and clinicians, the next steps are clear:

Audit procedures and devices to confirm which fall under medical practice definitions.

Review staff credentials and supervision structures to ensure lawful delegation.

Update consent forms, advertising, and training materials to reflect compliant service descriptions.

Seek legal counsel early to avoid disciplinary exposure or reputational harm.

About Norman Spencer Law Group

Norman Spencer Law Group, P.C. is a New York-based law firm focused on healthcare law, professional licensing defense, and litigation for medical providers and healthcare businesses nationwide. The firm represents physicians, nurses, medical spas, and healthcare entrepreneurs navigating complex regulatory and disciplinary matters. Learn more at www.nycriminallawyers.com.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting firm helping creative and professional service industries scale strategically through communications, compliance, and brand positioning. The firm partners with attorneys, healthcare professionals, and media talent to amplify thought leadership and promote responsible industry growth. Learn more at Tarvis.com.

