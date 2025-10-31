Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association: Temecula Valley's Wine & Agricultural Heritage District Delivers Transformative Results Since Passing Landmark BID

The BID's Renewal is on the Horizon

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Four years after becoming the first wine region in the country to establish a wine tourism business improvement district (BID), the Temecula Valley Wine & Agricultural Heritage District (TVWAHD) is celebrating a record of achievement that has strengthened the region's reputation, grown its economy, and set a model now being considered by other wine regions.

Launched in 2021 by the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) and unanimously approved by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, the district generates marketing funds through a direct assessment on winery sales. The initiative has allowed Temecula Valley to take bold steps in branding, outreach, education, and infrastructure that were once out of reach.

Since its formation, TVWAHD has delivered tangible results that have strengthened our businesses and elevated Temecula Valley Wine Country's reputation.

Here are just a few key accomplishments:

Visitation Growth Above Industry Benchmarks - Over the last three years, Temecula Valley Wine Country has achieved 1.08% average year-over-year visitation growth, outperforming statewide wine tourism trends.

National Brand Recognition - A complete rebrand and proactive PR strategy generated a 236% increase in media coverage (25 articles in 2021 increased to 84 in 2024) and 1.12 billion media impressions, a 1,767% increase.

Social Media Reach - Grew Facebook's reach by 15% and Instagram's by 48% while launching new platforms like TikTok to connect with emerging audiences.

Industry Credibility - Temecula Valley wines are now consistently scoring 90+ points and earning top honors alongside legacy regions at competitions such as the California State Fair, San Francisco Chronicle, and Toast of the Coast.

Tourism Infrastructure - Wayfinding signage, a redesigned website (+27% traffic increase from 2022-2024), and a digital SIP Passport have enriched the visitor journey.

Educational Investment - Funding for WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) certifications, training programs, and scholarships has raised the bar for hospitality and cultivated future industry leaders.

Financial Stewardship - The District's budget grew from $1.2 million in 2021 to $1.7 million in 2025 (a 44% increase), allowing us to invest strategically while maintaining full transparency and accountability.

"These milestones aren't just aspirational, they're demonstrable," said Krista Chaich, executive director of the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association. "Since launching this district, we have proven how effective this model can be, inspiring several other wine regions to successfully pass their own BIDs, with even more currently exploring the concept. We've been proud to serve as an active and collaborative resource for those regions, and we look forward to continuing to share what we've learned while building on our own success and the success of the California wine industry as a whole."

Today, Temecula Valley continues to outperform national visitation averages, reinforcing its role as Southern California's Wine Country. With renewal on the horizon, the district looks ahead to building on its momentum for the next five years.

For more information about Temecula Valley Wine Country and its wineries, visit www.temeculawines.org.

ABOUT TEMECULA VALLEY WINE COUNTRY

Located within a 60-minute drive from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and within 90 minutes of Los Angeles, Temecula Valley is widely recognized as Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. The popular wine destination is southern California's largest wine producing region by volume.

The Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association (TVWA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit regional organization. The TVWA (TemeculaWines.org) is dedicated to promoting the making and growing of quality wine and wine grapes in the Temecula Valley A.V.A. (American Viticulture Area).

