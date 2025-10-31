A Saudi-Egyptian research team investigated the effects of four types of dust on photovoltaic panels in arid coastal environments, finding that power losses can reach up to 48%.A research team led by Saudi Arabia's Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University has conducted an experimental study on how different dust compositions affect photovoltaic performance. The study examined four dust types-montmorillonite, kaolinite, bentonite, and natural dust-on solar panels operating in arid coastal environments. "The findings of this study hold practical implications for optimizing PV maintenance in arid ...

