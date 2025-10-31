Australia's PowerCap has entered the US market with its sodium-ion stationary storage systems and plans to build a manufacturing facility to serve customers across the Americas.From ESS News Australian battery manufacturer PowerCap has introduced its sodium-ion technology to the US market, expanding beyond its deployments with major enterprises in Australia and its recent launch in Europe. The company said the technology is now available for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States. Initially, the company will expand its presence through distribution channels, ...

