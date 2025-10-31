Kyivstar Group Ltd: Kyivstar Expands Testing of Starlink Direct to Cell Satellite Technology Throughout Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JSC Kyivstar ("Kyivstar"), Ukraine's leading digital operator, is initiating preparations for nationwide testing of the innovative Starlink Direct to Cell technology by SpaceX. This is the second phase of the process, which will cover all regions of Ukraine except for border areas, active combat zones, and temporarily occupied territories. The technology aims to provide critically needed connectivity in areas where terrestrial service is unavailable.

Kyivstar has received the necessary permission for testing from the National Commission for the state regulation of electronic communications, radio frequency spectrum and the provision of postal services (NCEC). The testing will be conducted using frequencies that Kyivstar is licensed to operate by the national regulator.

Kyivstar believes the technology will be especially useful during prolonged blackouts, in frontline and de-occupied areas, for humanitarian demining operators, emergency services (SES), mountainous regions, and other hard-to-reach zones without mobile coverage. Additionally, Kyivstar plans to conduct testing involving subscribers and business clients, unlocking new opportunities to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and resilient business operations under challenging conditions.

"Testing Starlink Direct to Cell is an important step toward building an additional communication system that complements our terrestrial mobile infrastructure," said Illya Polshakov, New Business Development Director at Kyivstar. "The technology will enable businesses to serve customers in areas without connectivity and allow users to stay connected even in the most challenging moments. We are grateful to the regulator for its cooperation and permission to conduct the testing. This is a revolutionary step in the development of connectivity that brings the future closer. We are investing in safety and technology to maintain connectivity for Ukrainians."

Kyivstar engineers will test the technology in real-world conditions to evaluate its effectiveness across various scenarios - from emergency situations to everyday use. During the testing, Kyivstar will ensure compliance with all safety standards and maintain the quality of core mobile services throughout the entire satellite technology testing period.

"The NCEC supports the introduction of new technologies, especially those that can significantly improve the accessibility and quality of communication for people," commented Liliia Malion, the Chairwoman of NCEC. "During the war, the ability to stay connected becomes particularly important. At the same time, as the Regulator, we carefully monitor that the testing of new technologies does not affect the operation of existing networks, does not cause radio interference, and fully complies with all technical and regulatory requirements."

The Starlink Direct to Cell technology enables standard 4G-capable smartphones to connect directly to satellites without relying on terrestrial base stations. In the first stage of implementation, the SMS feature is expected to be available only for outdoor use, in areas with a clear, unobstructed view of the sky, at no additional cost to subscribers. Kyivstar expects future stages will introduce voice calls and mobile internet, significantly expanding the service's capabilities. By the end of 2025, all Ukrainians across the country are expected to begin testing this revolutionary technology, made available through Kyivstar.

JSC Kyivstar ("Kyivstar") is Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving around 22.4 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million fixed-line Home internet customers as of June 30, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. Kyivstar is advancing new telecommunication technologies in Ukraine and together with VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion in this direction during 2023-2027. Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd (the "Kyivstar Group") (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq. The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated more than UAH 3.4 billion to support the Defence Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognised as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company. Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua

