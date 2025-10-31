HONG KONG, Oct 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - A business delegation jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and led by Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, from 27 to 31 October.The delegation attended the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit and met with senior government officials and business leaders to promote collaboration between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia in areas, such as innovation and technology (I&T), smart city, AI, fintech and biotechnology, supporting the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.The visit successfully fostered exchange between Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland companies based in Hong Kong and their Saudi counterparts, deepened their understanding of the Middle East market and promoted Hong Kong's unique role as a superconnector and super value-adder in global trade.Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East, with a GDP of US$ 1.084 trillion in 2024. As of 2024, it is Hong Kong's fourth-largest trading partner and third-largest export market in the region. Despite its vast oil reserves, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to reduce reliance on oil and transform the country into a private sector-led, open economy. The plan seeks to enhance national competitiveness and attract foreign investment, particularly in infrastructure, tourism and green energy.Saudi Arabia's economic transformation presents new opportunities for Hong Kong and mainland enterprises. The composition of the delegation reflects the strong interest of both business communities in the Saudi market and highlights Hong Kong's role as a key platform connecting international and mainland enterprises. The delegation comprised around 40 representatives from sectors, including I&T, smart cities, AI, fintech and biotechnology.On 28 October, the delegation attended the FII Summit opening ceremony and a key thematic discussion session, at which Financial Secretary Paul Chan shared Hong Kong's experience in promoting various public-private partnership models. He noted that the HKSAR Government is expediting the development of the Northern Metropolis as a new engine for economic diversification, a key base for I&T industries and a source of quality employment opportunities.'In addition to attending the FII Summit, the delegation held meetings with local chambers and institutions, including Saudi Awwal Bank, Saudi National Bank, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Saudi Chinese Business Council. They also visited major development projects, including Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Red Sea Global, the New Murabba smart city and The Garage technology park. These engagements facilitated exchange in investment, cross-border finance, market expansion, academic collaboration and professional services.A highlight of the visit was the Hong Kong-Saudi Arabia Business Dinner, which provided a valuable platform for in-depth discussions between Saudi enterprises and the delegation. The event fostered diverse collaboration opportunities and led to the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding (MoU) and cooperation agreements, covering areas, such as smart mobility, green energy, AI, robotics and digital transformation, laying a solid foundation for future partnerships.Anna Cheung, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'The HKTDC is honoured to co-organise this mission with the HKSAR Government. Led by the Financial Secretary, this visit to Riyadh has helped Hong Kong and mainland enterprises based in the city explore new business opportunities and further strengthen Hong Kong-Saudi economic ties.'She added that the HKTDC will continue to promote bilateral cooperation through exhibitions, forums, overseas missions and business matching activities, and looks forward to seeing more Saudi enterprises leverage Hong Kong as a gateway to the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asian market.Multiple MoUs and cooperation agreements were signed at the Hong Kong-Saudi Arabia Business Dinner on 30 October:Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Digital Cooperation OrganizationBeijing Yunji Technology Co., Ltd and Young Life Travel and Tourism Co., LimitedI2Cool Company Limited and Madar Building Materials Company LimitedMaphive Technology Limited and Arabian Business Machines Company, a subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding CompanyShenzhen RabbitPre Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd and HIBOBI Technology LimitedPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/4opjihuAnna Cheung, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC (third left, front row), and members of the business delegation attended the FII Summit opening ceremony and a key thematic discussion session on 28 October, at which Financial Secretary Paul Chan (fourth left, front row) delivered remarksGroup photo of the delegation's visit to the Saudi National BankThe delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and IndustryThe delegation met with representatives of Diriyah Gate Development AuthorityThe Hong Kong-Saudi Arabia Business Dinner was held in Riyadh on 30 October, providing a platform for in-depth exchange between local enterprises and delegation members to explore collaboration opportunities. 