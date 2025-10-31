Dometic Group AB: Dometic announces CFO departure

Dometic announce that Stefan Fristedt, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave Dometic Group for another position outside the company. To ensure a smooth transition he will be leaving at the end of April 2026 and the process to find his successor has been initiated.

During his time as CFO of Dometic, Stefan Fristedt has been instrumental in driving several strategic initiatives and guiding the company through important phases of growth and transformation.

"I would like to thank Stefan Fristedt for his dedication and substantial contributions to Dometic's development. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors" says Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic.

