Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1437L | ISIN: SE0007691613 | Ticker-Symbol: D00
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 09:26
4,340 Euro
+1,40 % +0,060
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMETIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMETIC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2284,30214:58
4,2344,27614:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dometic Group AB: Dometic announces CFO departure

Dometic announce that Stefan Fristedt, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave Dometic Group for another position outside the company. To ensure a smooth transition he will be leaving at the end of April 2026 and the process to find his successor has been initiated.

During his time as CFO of Dometic, Stefan Fristedt has been instrumental in driving several strategic initiatives and guiding the company through important phases of growth and transformation.

"I would like to thank Stefan Fristedt for his dedication and substantial contributions to Dometic's development. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors" says Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minako Nakatsuma Olofzon, Head of Global PR
+46 761 011064
minako.n.olofzon@dometic.com

Tobias Norrby, Head of Investor Relations
+46 706 647335
tobias.norrby@dometic.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.