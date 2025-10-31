D'YAVOL Spirits has officially made its entry into the United Kingdom with its Single Estate Vodka, marking a major milestone in the brand's global growth. This launch marks the first output from the partnership between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's D'YAVOLRadico Khaitanand Nikhil Kamath, representing a significant milestone for the company.

Produced on a single family-owned estate in Poland, D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka is crafted from 100% winter wheat and distilled with exceptional precision before being filtered through rare black pearls to achieve unmatched smoothness and a decadent mouthfeel.

Speaking on the launch, Aryan Khan said, "More than a brand, D'YAVOL is an expression of our vision to create something authentic, modern, and culturally resonant, and following our launch in the UAE, the UK expansion is an exciting next step in taking that vision even further."

Since its debut, D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka has been widely recognized on the international stage, earning multiple prestigious awards including Gold at the New York International Spirits Competition 2025, Gold at USA Spirits Ratings 2025, Double Gold at the Singapore World Spirits Competition 2024and Gold at the Asia International Spirits Competition 2024where it was also named "Vodka of the Year."

Leti Blagoeva, CEO of D'YAVOL Spirits, shared, "At D'YAVOL, we don't inherit legacy, we create it. Our approach to luxury is modern, bold, and uncompromising, built on craft, design, and authenticity. We're excited to bring this brand ethos to the UK as we continue to expand our global footprint."

D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka, which is now available at select bars, retailers, and online channels including Master of Malt and Threshers, will be exclusively imported and distributed in the United Kingdom by Light House Brands and marketed by Lux Calibrate.

Sanjeev Banga, President International Business at Radico Khaitan Ltd., added, "At Radico Khaitan, we have always believed in building brands that embody excellence and exceptional craftsmanship. Through our partnership in D'YAVOL Spirits, we are excited to bring this vision to life on a global stage. The launch in the United Kingdom marks a significant step in our shared journey, and we are confident that D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka, with its rich character and uncompromising quality, will resonate strongly with discerning consumers in this influential market."

Apart from its vodka, D'YAVOL Spirits also offers two multi-award-winning Scotch whiskies, Vortex and Inception, and is soon expected to launch a luxury Tequila Añejo. The brand's focus on quality, provenance, and design positions it as a modern contender in the luxury spirits category, bridging the worlds of fine craftsmanship and contemporary lifestyle.

