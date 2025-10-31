Anzeige
WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 16:00
32,200 Euro
-4,73 % -1,600
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40032,80016:10
32,40032,80016:07
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 14:30 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Third quarter net sales of $498.8 million up 24.9%, and up 3.8% excluding Nissens
  • Adjusted Q3 and year-to-date non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.36 and $3.45 increased 6.3% and 27.8% from last year, respectively
  • Raising full-year sales guidance to low-to-mid 20's percent growth range, including Nissens, and tightening adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11% reflecting strong year-to-date results

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $498.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $399.3 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 were $29.8 million or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 were $30.6 million or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $1.41 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.12 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $69.8 million or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $77.5 million or $3.45 per diluted share and $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our solid third quarter results, especially following our record quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased nearly 25%, or 3.8% excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive (Nissens). This reflects an ongoing trend, as year-to-date we are up 25.5%, or 4.0% excluding Nissens. Additionally, adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew 6.3% for the quarter and 27.8% for the year."

Third Quarter Highlights:
 North American Aftermarket Segments

  • Vehicle Control sales were down 1.6% in the third quarter, against a difficult comparison, and impacted by softness in the wire category which is in secular decline. Customer POS was positive in the quarter, a continuation of the strong sell-through trend we have seen all year, underscoring the non-discretionary nature of our products. Year-to-date, we are up 2.9% in the segment.

  • Temperature Control sales increased 14.8%, a continuation of the strong sales pattern experienced throughout the year. We believe our customers were able to expand share, aided by this year's early pre-season orders which positioned them well for the start of the selling season. Year-to-date, the segment is up 13.3%, building on last year's 9.9% growth for the same period last year.

Nissens

Our newest segment, Nissens, posted another solid quarter as it contributed sales of $84.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8%, in line with our full-year expectations of mid-teens. Nissens continues to outperform in its markets, executing on its value proposition and gaining share, and is enjoying the benefits of some favorable currency translation.

Nearing our first full year of ownership, we are ahead of plan and very pleased with our synergy and integration efforts to date and have begun planning our next wave of initiatives, including capitalizing on each other's strengths to launch new product categories.

Engineered Solutions
Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment were essentially flat in the quarter, reflecting a leveling off in certain end markets. While it is difficult to predict when a general end-market rebound may occur, we believe demand has stabilized, and along with easier comparisons moving forward, we expect more steady performance for the segment.

Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $61.7 million, up from $48.7 million last year, driven by strong performance in our Temperature Control segment, as well as the $14.2 million contributed from Nissens, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volume in the Vehicle Control segment. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $163.6 million up from $111.1 million in the same period last year, again driven by strong performance in our Temperature Control segment, as well as the $42.0 million contributed from Nissens that resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 170 basis points to 11.6%.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $502.3 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage declined from 3.2x to 2.6x in the quarter on the strength of our results, and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

Tariff Impact & Mitigation
On tariffs, we believe our diverse global footprint provides us with a competitive advantage. Over half of our U.S. sales are from North American-made, USMCA-compliant products, which are largely tariff-free. For products sourced from other regions, we are implementing our mitigation plan as previously described, which includes cost containment through cost-sharing with our suppliers, re-sourcing to lower-tariffed countries, and from pass-through pricing to our customers. Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, our ongoing tariff costs were generally offset with pricing, and we expect this offset to continue going forward. We are hopeful that we are nearing a more stabilized environment. We continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape and plan to implement any changes as necessary.

Updated 2025 Guidance
We are raising our full year sales growth guidance to the low-to-mid 20's percent range (from the low 20's percent range) and are tightening our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11% (from a prior range of 10% - 11%). As a reminder, we acquired Nissens on November 1, 2024, and as such the sales growth guidance includes a partial quarter of ownership in the comparable sales. Also note that our revised guidance now includes the impact of tariffs as they stand as of the end of the third quarter and includes both pricing and other mitigating actions to offset higher costs. While passing through tariff pricing at our cost creates margin rate compression, we're pleased to see sales growth and other initiatives offset this headwind and allow us to raise our EBITDA guidance.

Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025.

Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "This has been a strong year for SMP despite volatility related to tariffs, geopolitical issues and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Demand for our North American aftermarket products remains solid as our customers continue to partner with us to service the aging fleet on the road today. We are investing in our business model to expand our position globally, capitalizing on complementary strengths with Nissens to expand on both sides of the ocean. We will continue to find ways to grow, improve profitability and deliver increased shareholder value, and as such are optimistic about our future. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call
 Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 31, 2025. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'25 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-579-2543 (domestic) or 785-424-1789 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP3Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-8340 (domestic) or 402-220-6993 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$ 498,836


$ 399,265


$ 1,406,068


$ 1,120,497

Cost of sales

337,042


277,899


968,663


798,162

Gross profit

161,794


121,366


437,405


322,335

Selling, general and administrative expenses

113,388


81,204


320,753


239,822

Restructuring expenses

782


3,023


2,037


5,774

Other income, net

12


-


319


5

Operating income

47,636


37,139


114,934


76,744

Other non-operating income, net

1,734


2,129


5,857


5,147

Interest expense

7,394


3,145


23,450


7,964

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

41,976


36,123


97,341


73,927

Provision for income taxes

11,977


9,267


26,867


18,718

Earnings from continuing operations

29,999


26,856


70,474


55,209

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(34,172)


(22,771)


(36,369)


(24,727)

Net earnings (loss)

(4,173)


4,085


34,105


30,482

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

162


275


632


785

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$ (4,335)


$ 3,810


$ 33,473


$ 29,697









Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP






Continuing operations

$ 29,837


$ 26,581


$ 69,842


$ 54,424

Discontinued operations

(34,172)


(22,771)


(36,369)


(24,727)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$ (4,335)


$ 3,810


$ 33,473


$ 29,697









Per common share data








Basic:








Continuing operations

$ 1.36


$ 1.22


$ 3.18


$ 2.50

Discontinued operations

(1.56)


(1.04)


(1.66)


(1.14)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$ (0.20)


$ 0.18


$ 1.52


$ 1.36









Diluted:








Continuing operations

$ 1.32


$ 1.20


$ 3.11


$ 2.45

Discontinued operations

(1.51)


(1.03)


(1.62)


(1.11)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$ (0.19)


$ 0.17


$ 1.49


$ 1.34









Dividend declared per common share

$ 0.31


$ 0.29


$ 0.93


$ 0.87









Weighted average number of common shares, basic

21,991,194


21,716,083


21,954,548


21,802,164

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,571,304


22,154,222


22,439,082


22,225,444

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
 Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands, unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Vehicle Control






Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 121,420


$ 121,432


$ 368,019


$ 353,046

Electrical and Safety

63,192


63,237


178,339


172,772

Wire Sets and Other

13,070


16,208


45,365


49,324

Total Vehicle Control

197,682


200,877


591,723


575,142









Temperature Control






AC System Components

114,033


95,698


286,001


245,628

Other Thermal Components

30,624


30,287


78,904


76,446

Total Temperature Control

144,657


125,985


364,905


322,074









Nissens Automotive






Air Conditioning

36,409


-


104,016


-

Engine Cooling

32,168


-


95,023


-

Engine Efficiency

15,960


-


42,217


-

Total Nissens Automotive

84,537


-


241,256


-









Engineered Solutions






Light Vehicle

21,977


24,287


65,161


70,776

Commercial Vehicle

21,111


22,625


61,552


69,016

Construction/Agriculture

8,863


8,082


27,855


27,631

All Other

20,247


17,409


53,854


55,858

Total Engineered Solutions

72,198


72,403


208,422


223,281









Other

(238)


-


(238)


-









Total

$ 498,836


$ 399,265


$ 1,406,068


$ 1,120,497

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Segment Operating Profit













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)


2025

2024

2025

2024

Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 62,166

31.4 %


$ 65,652

32.7 %


$ 184,975

31.3 %


$ 184,520

32.1 %

Temperature Control


51,946

35.9 %


42,323

33.6 %


121,907

33.4 %


98,621

30.6 %

Nissens Automotive


34,827

41.2 %


-

- %


99,480

41.2 %


-

- %

Engineered Solutions


12,855

17.8 %


13,391

18.5 %


37,253

17.9 %


39,194

17.6 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Subtotal

$ 161,794

32.4 %


$ 121,366

30.4 %


$ 443,615

31.6 %


$ 322,335

28.8 %

Acquisition Expenses

-

- %


-

- %


(6,210)

-0.4 %


-

- %

Gross Margin

$ 161,794

32.4 %


$ 121,366

30.4 %


$ 437,405

31.1 %


$ 322,335

28.8 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 46,277

23.4 %


$ 43,021

21.4 %


$ 133,676

22.6 %


$ 130,123

22.6 %

Temperature Control


25,196

17.4 %


25,876

20.5 %


67,859

18.6 %


66,641

20.7 %

Nissens Automotive


24,018

28.4 %


-

- %


68,257

28.3 %


-

- %

Engineered Solutions


8,754

12.1 %


8,124

11.2 %


25,986

12.5 %


25,491

11.4 %

All Other


8,844



5,190



22,839



16,163


Subtotal

$ 113,089

22.7 %


$ 82,211

20.6 %


$ 318,617

22.7 %


$ 238,418

21.3 %

Acquisition Expenses

299

0.1 %


(1,007)

-0.3 %


2,136

0.2 %


1,404

0.1 %

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 113,388

22.7 %


$ 81,204

20.3 %


$ 320,753

22.8 %


$ 239,822

21.4 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 15,889

8.0 %


$ 22,631

11.3 %


$ 51,299

8.7 %


$ 54,397

9.5 %

Temperature Control


26,750

18.5 %


16,447

13.1 %


54,048

14.8 %


31,980

9.9 %

Nissens Automotive


10,809

12.8 %


-

- %


31,223

12.9 %


-

- %

Engineered Solutions


4,101

5.7 %


5,267

7.3 %


11,267

5.4 %


13,703

6.1 %

All Other


(8,844)



(5,190)



(22,839)



(16,163)


Subtotal

$ 48,705

9.8 %


$ 39,155

9.8 %


$ 124,998

8.9 %


$ 83,917

7.5 %

Restructuring

(782)

-0.2 %


(3,023)

-0.8 %


(2,037)

-0.1 %


(5,774)

-0.5 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(299)

-0.1 %


1,007

0.3 %


(8,346)

-0.6 %


(1,404)

-0.1 %

Other Income, Net

12

- %


-

- %


319

- %


5

- %

Operating Income

$ 47,636

9.5 %


$ 37,139

9.3 %


$ 114,934

8.2 %


$ 76,744

6.8 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc




Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures










(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended






September 30,

September 30,






2025

2024

2025

2024




Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP














GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 29,837


$ 26,581


$ 69,842


$ 54,424




















Restructuring Expenses


782


3,023


2,037


5,774






Acquisition & Integration Expenses


299


(207)


8,346


2,204






Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period


-


(380)


-


(380)






Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(281)


(732)


(2,700)


(2,074)






Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 30,637


$ 28,285


$ 77,525


$ 59,948




















Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP














GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.32


$ 1.20


$ 3.11


$ 2.45






Restructuring Expenses


0.04


0.14


0.09


0.26






Acquisition & Integration Expenses


0.01


(0.01)


0.37


0.10






Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period


-


(0.02)


-


(0.02)






Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(0.01)


(0.03)


(0.12)


(0.09)






Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.36


$ 1.28


$ 3.45


$ 2.70




















Operating Income














GAAP Operating Income


$ 47,636


$ 37,139


$ 114,934


$ 76,744




















Restructuring Expenses


782


3,023


2,037


5,774






Acquisition & Integration Expenses


299


(1,007)


8,346


1,404

Last Twelve Months Ended

Other Income, Net


(12)


-


(319)


(5)

September 30,

Year Ended

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 48,705


$ 39,155


$ 124,998


$ 83,917

2025

2024

December 31,
2024












EBITDA without Special Items














GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 41,976


$ 36,123


$ 97,341


$ 73,927

$ 97,403


$ 80,920


$ 73,989















Depreciation and Amortization


11,201


7,389


32,393


22,008

41,798


29,569


31,413

Interest Expense


7,394


3,145


23,450


7,964

28,998


10,485


13,512

EBITDA


60,571


46,657


153,184


103,899

168,199


120,974


118,914















Restructuring Expenses


782


3,023


2,037


5,774

3,931


7,033


7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


299


(1,007)


8,346


1,404

20,418


1,404


13,476

Special Items


1,081


2,016


10,383


7,178

24,349


8,437


21,144















EBITDA without Special Items


$ 61,652


$ 48,673


$ 163,567


$ 111,077

$ 192,548


$ 129,411


$ 140,058


Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other

Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income


$ 15,135


$ 26,734


$ 10,811


$ 4,055


$ (9,099)


$ 47,636














Restructuring Expenses


735


1


-


46


-


782

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


44


-


255


299

Other (Income) Expense, Net


19


15


(45)


(1)


-


(12)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 15,889


$ 26,750


$ 10,810


$ 4,100


$ (8,844)


$ 48,705














EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
Before Taxes


$ 14,253


$ 27,123


$ 5,540


$ 4,239


$ (9,179)


$ 41,976














Depreciation and Amortization


4,174


785


3,333


2,574


335


11,201

Interest Expense


1,267


587


5,322


515


(297)


7,394

EBITDA


19,694


28,495


14,195


7,328


(9,141)


60,571














Restructuring Expenses


735


1


-


46


-


782

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


44


-


255


299

Special Items


735


1


44


46


255


1,081














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 20,429


$ 28,496


$ 14,239


$ 7,374


$ (8,886)


$ 61,652

% of Net Sales

10.3 %

19.7 %

16.8 %

10.2 %


12.4 %













Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other

Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income


$ 21,029


$ 16,074


$ -


$ 5,010


$ (4,974)


$ 37,139














Restructuring Expenses


1,602


373


-


257


791


3,023

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


(1,007)


(1,007)

Other Income, Net


-


-


-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 22,631


$ 16,447


$ -


$ 5,267


$ (5,190)


$ 39,155














EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
Before Taxes


$ 18,844


$ 16,530


$ -


$ 5,607


$ (4,858)


$ 36,123














Depreciation And Amortization


3,850


802


-


2,308


429


7,389

Interest Expense


2,166


791


-


434


(246)


3,145

EBITDA


24,860


18,123


-


8,349


(4,675)


46,657














Restructuring Expenses


1,602


373


-


257


791


3,023

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


(1,007)


(1,007)

Special Items


1,602


373


-


257


(216)


2,016














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 26,462


$ 18,496


$ -


$ 8,606


$ (4,891)


$ 48,673

% of Net Sales

13.2 %

14.7 %


11.9 %


12.2 %


Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other

Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income


$ 49,457


$ 54,170


$ 23,432


$ 11,185


$ (23,310)


$ 114,934














Restructuring Expenses


1,740


190


-


105


2


2,037

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


7,877


-


469


8,346

Other (Income) Expense, Net


102


(312)


(85)


(24)


-


(319)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 51,299


$ 54,048


$ 31,224


$ 11,266


$ (22,839)


$ 124,998














EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
Before Taxes


$ 46,748


$ 54,673


$ 8,042


$ 11,658


$ (23,780)


$ 97,341














Depreciation and Amortization


11,913


2,347


9,645


7,501


987


32,393

Interest Expense


3,820


1,888


16,455


1,517


(230)


23,450

EBITDA


62,481


58,908


34,142


20,676


(23,023)


153,184














Restructuring Expenses


1,740


190


-


105


2


2,037

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


7,877


-


469


8,346

Special Items


1,740


190


7,877


105


471


10,383














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 64,221


$ 59,098


$ 42,019


$ 20,781


$ (22,552)


$ 163,567

% of Net Sales

10.9 %

16.2 %

17.4 %

10.0 %


11.6 %













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

All Other

Consolidated

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income


$ 51,685


$ 31,302


$ -


$ 13,054


$ (19,297)


$ 76,744














Restructuring Expenses


2,712


678


-


654


1,730


5,774

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


1,404


1,404

Other Income, Net


-


-


-


(5)


-


(5)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 54,397


$ 31,980


$ -


$ 13,703


$ (16,163)


$ 83,917














EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
Before Taxes


$ 46,226


$ 32,396


$ -


$ 14,482


$ (19,177)


$ 73,927














Depreciation And Amortization


10,981


2,480


-


7,240


1,307


22,008

Interest Expense


5,492


2,048


-


1,804


(1,380)


7,964

EBITDA


62,699


36,924


-


23,526


(19,250)


103,899














Restructuring Expenses


2,712


678


-


654


1,730


5,774

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


1,404


1,404

Special Items


2,712


678


-


654


3,134


7,178














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 65,411


$ 37,602


$ -


$ 24,180


$ (16,116)


$ 111,077

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.7 %

- %

10.8 %


9.9 %


Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In thousands)

September 2025

September 2024

December 2024

Unaudited


Unaudited



ASSETS

Cash


$ 87,201


$ 26,348


$ 44,426








Accounts Receivable, Gross


304,599


225,827


216,191

Allowance For Expected Credit Losses


8,370


8,697


5,472

Accounts Receivable, Net


296,229


217,130


210,719








Inventories


656,777


503,015


624,913

Unreturned Customer Inventory


20,052


17,843


16,163

Other Current Assets


23,467


28,873


25,703

Total Current Assets


1,083,726


793,209


921,924








Property, Plant And Equipment, Net


187,333


138,490


168,735

Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets


107,789


96,039


109,899

Goodwill


256,152


134,725


241,418

Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net


216,480


-


210,430

Other Intangibles, Net


98,688


85,837


90,540

Deferred Income Taxes


19,611


45,315


13,199

Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates


25,445


23,914


24,842

Other Assets


32,315


33,012


33,139

Total Assets


$ 2,027,539


$ 1,350,541


$ 1,814,126








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility


$ 30,000


$ -


$ 10,800

Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt


20,839


2,685


16,317

Accounts Payable


178,295


112,404


148,009

Accrued Customer Returns


83,036


62,326


46,471

Accrued Core Liability


12,418


15,226


12,807

Accrued Rebates


83,694


53,163


76,168

Payroll And Commissions


47,059


37,050


40,964

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses


98,771


69,666


84,936

Total Current Liabilities


554,112


352,520


436,472








Long-term Debt


538,639


140,163


535,197

Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities


96,180


86,259


98,214

Accrued Asbestos Liabilities


115,042


89,544


84,568

Other Liabilities


31,434


28,611


29,593

Total Liabilities


1,335,407


697,097


1,184,044








Total SMP Stockholders' Equity


677,412


638,833


615,745

Noncontrolling Interest


14,720


14,611


14,337

Total Stockholders' Equity


692,132


653,444


630,082








Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity


$ 2,027,539


$ 1,350,541


$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands, unaudited)

2025

2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities


Net Earnings

$ 34,105


$ 30,482

Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:




Depreciation And Amortization

32,393


22,008

Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes

36,369


24,727

Other

9,526


4,473

Change In Assets And Liabilities:




Accounts Receivable

(78,691)


(59,040)

Inventory

(22,777)


2,895

Accounts Payable

22,431


4,487

Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets

3,403


(2,739)

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

46,211


45,470

Other

2,711


5,437

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

85,681


78,200





Cash Flows From Investing Activities


Capital Expenditures

(29,334)


(34,136)

Other Investing Activities

3,043


18

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(26,291)


(34,118)





Cash Flows From Financing Activities


Net Change In Debt

(1,161)


(13,422)

Purchase Of Treasury Stock

-


(10,409)

Dividends Paid

(20,408)


(19,004)

Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs

-


(4,183)

Other Financing Activities

1,207


(651)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(20,362)


(47,669)





Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash

3,747


(2,591)

Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash

42,775


(6,178)

Cash At Beginning Of Period

44,426


32,526

Cash At End Of Period

$ 87,201


$ 26,348

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

