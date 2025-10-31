Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2025

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $3,942,171 or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $3,553,378 or $0.49 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our team worked hard in the third quarter to achieve improved financial results by expanding net interest margin and growing C&I loans, while also reducing wholesale funding and addressing problem loans. The company's net income for the third quarter increased 40.4% over the second quarter of 2025 and 225.6% compared to the third quarter 2024. Our net interest margin for the quarter increased 34 basis points to 2.66% compared to third quarter of 2024. Improvements were partially achieved through a reduction in wholesale deposits of $127.3 million or 36.5% during the first nine months of the year. The Bank produced $31 million in new commercial loan balances in the third quarter compared to $16 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued client confidence. Loans Held for Investment were flat in the quarter as a result of the payment and resolution of $6.7 million in Classified Assets in the quarter. We continue to contribute to our allowance as we work through problem assets and navigate a period elevated risk and weakening economic conditions in our market. Our levels of liquidity and capital continue to provide resiliency at a time of market uncertainty. The reduction in short term rates that occurred at the end of the third quarter is expected to positively impact margin and earnings in the year ahead."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the three months ending September 30, 2024.

Tangible Book Value per share 1 increased during the quarter to $12.45 on September 30, 2025, compared to $12.01 on June 30, 2025.

increased during the quarter to $12.45 on September 30, 2025, compared to $12.01 on June 30, 2025. Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ROAA of 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 0.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 5.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ROAE of 3.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 1.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Total Assets were $1.03 billion on September 30, 2025, a decrease of $40.7 million or 3.80% from total assets on June 30, 2025 as the Bank reduced brokered funding.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $737 thousand or 0.10% during the quarter.

Total deposits decreased by $63.2 million or by 6.89% during the quarter, $62.9 million of which was the intentional reduction in brokered CDs.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $210 thousand from the linked quarter to $126.71 million and represented 14.82% of total deposits on September 30, 2025.

The net interest margin 2 was flat in the third quarter at 2.66%, same as the linked quarter and increased by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The change from the prior year's third quarter represents improvements in the cost of funds as the Bank has decreased its use of wholesale funding and rate reductions in overnight cost of funds in the capital markets.

was flat in the third quarter at 2.66%, same as the linked quarter and increased by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The change from the prior year's third quarter represents improvements in the cost of funds as the Bank has decreased its use of wholesale funding and rate reductions in overnight cost of funds in the capital markets. The cost of funds was 3.19% for the second and third quarter, and lower by 57 basis points compared to the same period in 2024, as wholesale funding use was reduced and the market rate environment came down.

Non-interest income increased by 8.47% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 23.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from BOLI products and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 0.38% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 0.99% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter and prior calendar quarter was primarily due to savings in professional fees and outside services.

The Efficiency Ratio3 was 77.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 77.57% for the linked quarter and 88.13% for the same period in 2024.

Uninsured deposits were 24.51% of total deposits and total liquidity 4 was 136.91% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2025.

was 136.91% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2025. Net charge offs increased in the third quarter and were 0.13% of average loans compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 2.30% on September 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% on June 30, 2025, and 1.52% on September 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.65% on September 30, 2025, compared to 0.98% on June 30, 2025, and 1.07% on September 30, 2024.

The Company had a loan loss provision of $496,824 in the third quarter, due to the charge-off of one consumer and one commercial loan. This was partially offset by reduction in the provision for unfunded commitments as those expired or were funded, and a reversal of a specific reserve for one corporate bond that was upgraded in the quarter.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% compared to 0.96% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.23%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.64%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.64% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.53%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.75 million for the third quarter, lower by 1.85% compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 10.66% compared to the same period in 2024. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 2.66%, flat compared to the linked quarter and higher by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.72% in the third quarter of 2025, lower by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 21 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the third quarter was primarily due to reduction in market rates in the economic environment.

Loan yields increased by 2 basis points to 6.22% from 6.20% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 10 basis points to 4.29% from 4.39% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 8 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 56 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds remained flat 3.19% in both the 2nd and 3rd quarter, and was lower by 57 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.42 million for the third quarter, an increase of 8.47% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 23.40% when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's and BOLI income.

Total Revenue 5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 0.2% compared to the linked quarter and higher by 12.69% compared to the calendar quarter in 2024. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower average earning assets in the quarter. The increase over the prior year quarter stems improvements in both Net Interest Income, the improvement in margin, and from increased non-interest income via SBIC and BOLI income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 0.38% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 0.99% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to both the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to lower expense on professional fees and outside services.

The Efficiency Ratio was 77.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 77.57% for the linked quarter and 88.13% for the same period in 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans increased in the third quarter to 2.3% of loans held-for-investment compared to 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter, as five loans in the quarter went on non-accrual. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 1.65% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.98% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $496,824 related to two charged off loans in the quarter, partially offset by the release of specific reserves on an upgraded corporate bond and the reduction in provisions for unfunded commitments.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% as of September 30, 2025, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 0.96% as of June 30, 2025.

Total Assets

Total assets on September 30, 2025 were $1.03 billion compared to total assets of $1.07 billion on June 30, 2025.

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on September 30, 2025, were $944.17 million compared to total liabilities of $987.96 million on June 30, 2025, and total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $855.02 million on September 30, 2025, compared to total deposits of $918.25 million on June 30, 2025, and total deposits of $909.53 million on December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $210 thousand during the third quarter and comprised 14.82% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $20 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025, was $87.19 million compared to $84.12 million on March 31, 2025, and stockholders' equity of $81.44 million on December 31, 2024. AOCI improved by $1.8 million over the quarter as rates came down and the bonds moved closer to maturity. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025, was $12.45 per share compared to $12.01 on June 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share of $11.39 on December 31, 2024. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, was $14.58 per share compared to $14.39 on March 31, 2025, and $13.94 per share on December 31, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

In the first quarter, the Company purchased 177,692 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, but made no repurchases in the second or third quarter. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 214,400 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program. Our Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.

Capital Ratios

As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were as follows:



September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024

Total Capital Ratio 15.53 % 14.35 %



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.64 % 13.57 %



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.64 % 13.57 %



Leverage Ratio 11.23 % 10.39 %





About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers, adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the bank failures in 2023; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; whether we realize the expected impact of our investments in technology and personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 4,818,837

$ 10,668,471

$ 5,685,008 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 18,496,712

48,991,785

23,004,874 Securities Available-for-Sale 187,268,762

193,740,578

209,687,859 Securities Held-to-Maturity 19,343,569

19,475,547

20,315,651 Restricted Stock Investments 6,385,300

5,065,300

6,249,000 Loans Held for Sale 7,183,273

4,882,264

5,963,969 PPP Loans Held for Investment 125,403

133,049

159,825 Other Loans Held for Investment 741,335,198

742,071,827

767,737,719 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,137,980)

(7,188,387)

(6,534,757) Net Loans 741,505,894

739,898,753

767,326,756 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 692,681

717,599

767,773 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,264,875

4,567,221

4,155,077 Deferred Tax Asset 6,063,117

6,587,963

7,560,441 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 28,236,091

28,004,541

27,560,616 Right of Use Asset, net 1,419,569

1,572,800

1,874,403 Other Assets 12,867,243

12,791,140

16,299,753 Total Assets $ 1,031,362,649

$ 1,072,081,698

$ 1,090,487,211











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY -

-



Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 126,711,971

$ 126,922,031

133,665,194 Interest Bearing $ 549,852,965

552,796,334

$ 475,397,117 Savings Deposits $ 1,988,586

2,550,937

3,866,241 Time Deposits $ 176,467,460

235,975,996

296,603,142 Total Deposits 855,020,982

918,245,298

909,531,694 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 60,000,000

40,000,000

65,000,000 Other Borrowings 125,403

133,049

159,825 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,909,087

19,889,606

19,850,643 Accrued Interest Payable 1,098,199

2,014,296

2,445,741 Lease Liability 1,520,701

1,694,646

2,013,912 Other Liabilities 6,495,085

5,981,294

10,045,990 Total Liabilities $ 944,169,457

$ 987,958,189

1,009,047,805 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









7,002,103, 7,002,103 and 7,268,087 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 respectively 70,021

70,021

71,501 Non-Voting Common Stock: -

-



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025,









and December 31, 2024 respectively)







- Additional Paid-in Capital 56,800,773

56,630,385

58,347,356 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (14,881,004)

(16,657,368)

(18,240,683) Retained Earnings 45,203,402

44,080,472

41,261,232 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 87,193,192.52

$ 84,123,509.55

81,439,406 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,031,362,649

$ 1,072,081,698

$ 1,090,487,211

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the nine

For the nine



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,671,310

$ 12,358,391

$ 36,048,818

$ 36,534,919 Interest on Investment Securities

$ 2,307,732

2,932,219

$ 7,371,904

8,731,004 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

$ 507,622

390,373

$ 1,520,740

1,094,445 Total Interest Income

14,486,664

15,680,983

44,941,462

46,360,368 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

$ 7,036,552

7,968,925

$ 21,257,818

23,858,749 Interest on Borrowings

$ 701,474

1,613,452

$ 2,338,844

3,667,858 Total Interest Expense

7,738,026

9,582,377

23,596,662

27,526,607

















Net Interest Income

6,748,638

6,098,606

21,344,800

18,833,761 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

$ 496,824

546,439

$ 1,470,372

649,044 Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

6,251,814

5,552,167

19,874,428

19,482,805 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

718,684

649,097

2,173,755

1,931,187 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

-

287,032 Service Charges and Other Income

$ 453,981

255,889

$ 798,103

594,271 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

-

-

1,816 Servicing Income

19,060

36,752

66,207

114,273 Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

231,549

211,642

675,474

616,402 Total Non-interest Income

1,423,274

1,153,380

3,713,539

3,544,981

















Total Revenue

8,171,913

7,251,986

25,058,339

22,378,742

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

$ 4,067,037

3,674,499

$ 11,589,333

10,953,786 Occupancy Expense

$ 246,378

233,807

$ 732,820

880,916 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

$ 16,039

285,083

$ 41,384

666,387 Insurance Expense

$ 244,170

232,774

$ 690,281

686,040 Professional Fees

$ 291,975

532,379

$ 1,322,188

1,627,717 Data and Item Processing

$ 540,506

433,431

$ 1,674,211

1,090,292 Advertising

$ 112,566

172,136

$ 347,357

449,488 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

$ 334,422

329,056

$ 963,080

915,768 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

106,266

123,853

280,814

302,471 Other Operating Expense

$ 368,343

374,273

$ 1,058,790

1,096,487 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,327,702

6,391,291

18,700,258

18,669,352 Income Before Income Taxes

1,347,386

314,256

4,887,709

4,358,434 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

224,456

(30,663)

945,538

805,056 Net Income

$ 1,122,930

$ 344,919

$ 3,942,172

$ 3,553,378 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.55

$ 0.49 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.55

$ 0.49 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,134,446

7,263,880

7,141,452

7,271,981 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,184,688

7,299,553

7,194,576

7,314,290

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,671,310

$ 11,673,927

$ 12,703,493

$ 11,991,578

$ 12,358,391 Interest on Investment Securities $ 2,307,732

2,450,914

2,613,258

2,798,420

2,932,219 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks $ 507,622

750,610

262,507

446,184

390,373 Total Interest Income 14,486,664

14,875,451

15,579,258

15,236,182

15,680,983 Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 7,036,552

7,275,073

6,946,194

7,628,382

7,968,925 Interest on Borrowings 701,474

724,216

913,154

1,183,419

1,613,452 Total Interest Expense 7,738,026

7,999,289

7,859,348

8,811,801

9,582,377



















Net Interest Income 6,748,638

6,876,162

7,719,910

6,424,381

6,098,606 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses 496,824

688,865

284,683

14,922

546,439 Net Interest Income after

















Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses 6,251,814

6,187,297

7,435,227

6,409,459

5,552,167 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 718,684

797,759

654,530

769,060

649,097 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 453,981

270,230

70,334

252,275

255,889 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

-

-

- Servicing Income 19,060

21,045

32,442

36,090

36,752 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 231,549

223,061

220,864

212,876

211,642 Total Non-interest Income 1,423,274

1,312,095

978,170

1,270,301

1,153,380



















Total Revenue5 8,171,912

8,188,257

$ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 4,067,037

3,752,761

3,769,535

3,905,728

3,674,499 Occupancy Expense 246,378

244,279

242,163

233,967

233,807 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 16,039

16,619

8,726

20,951

16,647 Insurance Expense 244,170

220,346

225,766

228,224

232,774 Professional Fees 291,975

559,904

470,310

451,065

532,379 Data and Item Processing 540,506

595,492

538,213

684,698

701,865 Advertising 112,566

151,676

83,115

90,368

172,136 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 334,422

314,444

314,214

316,976

329,056 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 106,266

99,819

87,258

119,037

123,853 Other Operating Expense 368,343

396,213

281,611

417,893

374,273 Total Non-interest Expenses 6,327,702

6,351,552

6,020,911

6,468,907

6,391,290 Income before Income Taxes 1,347,386

1,147,840

2,392,486

1,210,853

314,257 Income Tax Expense 224,456

347,943

373,138

83,793

(30,663) Net Income $ 1,122,930

$ 799,897

$ 2,019,348

$ 1,127,060

$ 344,920 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.16

$ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.05 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.05 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,134,446

7,137,779

7,283,696

7,268,087

7,263,880 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,184,688

7,140,491

7,285,900

7,324,559

7,299,553

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









September 30, 2025









June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets

























































Cash $46,853,763

$507,622

4.30 %

$65,570,216

$750,611

4.59 %

$36,901,243

$ 262,507

2.89 %

$ 39,134,308

$ 446,184

4.54 %

$ 29,674,932

$ 390,373

5.23 %



























































Investments (Tax Exempt) $19,928,687

$155,780

3.10 %

$19,843,159

$156,555

3.16 %

$20,214,201

157,089

3.15 %

20,664,409

201,561

3.88 %

20,716,896

203,062

3.90 % Investments (Taxable) $193,341,006

$2,151,952

4.42 %

$204,066,557

$2,294,359

4.51 %

$212,629,949

2,456,170

4.68 %

220,415,008

2,639,187

4.86 %

223,526,525

2,771,800

5.03 % Total Investments $213,269,693

$2,307,732

4.29 %

223,909,716

2,450,914

4.39 %

$232,844,150

2,613,259

4.55 %

241,079,417

2,840,748

4.69 %

244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %



























































Total Loans $744,905,635

$11,671,310

6.22 %

$755,231,852

$11,673,926

6.20 %

$764,147,542

12,703,493

6.74 %

775,756,877

$11,991,578

6.15 %

780,143,594

12,358,391

6.30 %



























































Earning Assets $1,005,029,091

$14,486,664

5.72 %

$1,044,711,784

$14,875,451

5.73 %

$1,033,892,935

15,579,258

6.11 %

1,055,970,602

15,278,510

5.76 %

1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %



















































































































































































Assets $1,058,353,304









$1,100,110,176









$1,083,851,440









$ 1,110,466,582









$ 1,111,788,038



































































Liabilities

























































Interest Checking $127,149,614

$998,124

3.11 %

$125,175,008

$979,587

3.13 %

$211,572,944

$ 929,609

1.78 %

$ 209,540,976

$ 2,092,017

3.97 %

$ 204,529,638

$ 2,268,166

4.41 % Money Market $320,887,145

$2,722,629

3.37 %

$396,798,385

$3,620,383

3.65 %

$259,289,920

1,924,822

3.01 %

257,016,702

2,412,389

3.73 %

259,041,124

2,686,977

4.13 % Savings $2,415,353

$1,051

0.17 %

$6,727,490

$1,503

0.09 %

$4,398,923

1,178

0.11 %

3,151,116

1,185

0.15 %

3,098,470

1,188

0.15 % Time Deposits $317,448,404

$3,314,747

4.14 %

$272,467,884

$2,673,600

3.93 %

$294,336,342

4,090,584

5.64 %

291,606,111

3,122,791

4.26 %

286,346,982

3,012,594

4.19 % Interest Bearing Deposits $767,900,516

$7,036,551

3.64 %

801,168,767

$7,275,073

3.63 %

$769,598,129

6,946,193

3.66 %

761,314,905

7,628,382

3.99 %

753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %



























































Borrowings $61,329,539

$ 701,474

4.54 %

$63,255,808

$724,216

4.59 %

$78,341,429

$ 913,154

4.73 %

$ 98,205,747

$ 1,183,419

4.79 %

$ 118,452,626

$ 1,613,452

5.42 %



























































Interest Bearing Liabilities 829,230,055

$7,738,025

3.70 %

864,424,575

$7,999,289

3.71 %

$847,939,558

7,859,347

3.76 %

859,520,652

8,811,801

4.08 %

871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %



























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 133,933,651









$ 140,837,354









$139,885,803









$ 153,895,858









$ 143,171,313



































































Cost of Funds







3.19 %









3.19 %









3.23 %









3.46 %









3.76 %



























































Net Interest Margin



$6,748,638

2.66 %





$ 6,876,162

2.66 %





$ 7,719,911

3.03 %





$ 6,466,709

2.44 %





$ 6,141,249

2.32 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









Nine Months Ended











September 30, 2025









September 30, 2024









September 30, 2025









September 30, 2024











Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash

$46,853,763

$507,622

4.30 %

$29,674,932

$390,373

5.23 %

$47,466,359

$1,520,740

4.28 %

$28,420,248

$1,094,445

5.14 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

$19,928,687

$155,780

3.10 %

$20,716,896

$203,062





$19,994,303

$469,423

3.14 %

$20,967,161

$612,482



Investments (Taxable)

$193,341,006

$2,151,952

4.42 %

$223,526,525

$2,771,800





$203,275,182

$6,902,482

4.54 %

$221,595,806

$8,247,143



Total Investments

$213,269,693

$2,307,732

4.29 %

244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %

$223,269,485

7,371,904

4.41 %

242,562,967

8,859,625

4.88 %

















































Total Loans

$744,905,635

$11,671,310

6.22 %

$780,143,594

$12,358,391

6.30 %

$754,691,193

$36,048,818

6.39 %

$774,031,626

$36,534,919

6.30 %

















































Earning Assets

$1,005,029,091

$14,486,664

5.72 %

1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %

$1,025,427,037

$44,941,463

5.86 %

1,045,014,841

46,488,989

5.94 %

















































Assets













1,111,788,038









$1,080,678,240









1,100,466,584











$1,058,353,304











































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$127,149,614

$998,124

3.11 %

$204,529,638

$2,268,166

4.41 %

$125,048,338

$2,907,310

3.11 %

$220,192,189

$7,259,619

4.40 % Money Market

$320,887,145

$2,722,629

3.37 %

$259,041,124

$2,686,977

4.13 %

$281,254,921

$7,037,405

3.35 %

$254,623,619

$8,097,281

4.25 % Savings

$2,415,353

$1,051

0.17 %

$3,098,470

$1,188

0.15 %

$4,506,656

$3,756

0.11 %

$3,020,096

$3,311

0.15 % Time Deposits

$317,448,404

$3,314,747

4.14 %

$286,346,982

$3,012,594

4.19 %

$368,739,671

$11,309,346

4.10 %

$278,620,782

$8,498,539

4.07 % Interest Bearing Deposits

$767,900,516

$7,036,551

3.64 %

753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %

779,549,586

$21,257,817

3.65 %

756,456,686

23,858,750

4.21 %

















































Borrowings

$61,329,539

$701,474

4.54 %

$118,452,626

$1,613,452

5.42 %

$67,579,944

$2,338,844

4.63 %

$103,827,577

$3,667,858

4.72 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

829,230,055

$7,738,025

3.70 %

871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %

847,129,530

23,596,661

3.71 %

860,284,263

27,526,608

4.27 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 133,933,651









$ 143,171,313









$ 138,197,133









$ 145,246,107

























































Cost of Funds









3.19 %









3.76 %









3.20 %









3.66 %

















































Net Interest Margin





$6,748,638

2.66 %





$ 6,141,249

2.32 %





$ 21,344,802

2.78 %





$ 18,962,381

2.42 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 86.72 % 80.83 % 82.65 % 84.43 % 87.42 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.41 % 0.29 % 0.76 % 0.41 % 0.12 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 5.57 % 3.97 % 9.95 % 5.58 % 1.70 % Efficiency Ratio 77.43 % 77.57 % 69.22 % 84.07 % 88.13 % Net Interest Margin 2.66 % 2.66 % 3.03 % 2.44 % 2.32 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.72 % 5.73 % 6.11 % 5.76 % 5.93 % Yield on Securities 4.29 % 4.39 % 4.55 % 4.69 % 4.85 % Yield on Loans 6.22 % 6.20 % 6.74 % 6.15 % 6.30 % Cost of Funds 3.19 % 3.19 % 3.23 % 3.46 % 3.76 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 17.42 % 16.02 % 11.25 % 16.51 % 15.90 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 24.51 % 22.51 % 22.50 % 21.55 % 22.51 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 136.91 % 167.83 % 122.33 % 162.14 % 150.84 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 209.14 % 252.65 % 292.23 % 264.35 % 264.41 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.45 % 7.85 % 7.68 % 7.47 % 7.54 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 8.27 % 7.64 % 7.50 % 7.27 % 7.38 %











Available-for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 90.64 % 90.87 % 91.12 % 91.16 % 91.47 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $12.45 $12.01 $11.87 $11.39 $11.64 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $14.58 $14.39 $14.26 $13.94 $13.78 Share Price Data









Closing Price $11.52 $11.26 $9.90 $10.32 $11.50 Book Value Multiple 93 % 94 % 83 % 91 % 99 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,002,103 7,002,103 7,002,103 7,150,055 7,133,105 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,134,446 7,137,779 7,283,696 7,268,087 7,263,880 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,184,688 7,140,491 7,285,900 7,324,559 7,299,553 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.23 % 10.66 % 10.76 % 10.39 % 10.23 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.64 % 14.30 % 14.14 % 13.57 % 13.21 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 14.64 % 14.30 % 14.14 % 13.57 % 13.21 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 15.53 % 15.20 % 14.95 % 14.35 % 14.22 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.13 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.26 % 0.01 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 2.30 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.78 % 1.52 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.65 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.25 % 1.07 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 2.30 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.78 % 1.52 % Provision for Loan Losses $496,824 $688,865 $284,683 $14,922 $546,439 Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.12 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.12 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:





























Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

















September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024









Net Income



$ 1,122,930

$ 799,896

$ 2,019,348

$ 1,127,060

$ 344,919









+ Provision Expense



496,824

688,865

284,683

14,922

546,439









+ Provision Expense































+ Income Tax Expense



224,456

347,943

373,138

83,793

(30,663)













































Pre-tax,Pre-Provision Income (non-GAAP) $ 1,844,211

$ 1,836,704

$ 2,677,169

$ 1,225,775

$ 860,696













































1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

















September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024









Shareholder's Equity $ 87,193,193

$ 84,123,510

$ 83,134,747

$ 81,439,406

$ 83,026,214









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,002,103

7,002,103

7,002,103

7,150,055

7,133,105









Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 12.45

$ 12.01

$ 11.87

$ 11.39

$ 11.64









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (14,881,004)

$ (16,657,368)

$ (16,748,443)

$ (18,240,683)

$ (15,296,856)









AOCI per share equivalent (2.13)

(2.38)

(2.39)

(2.55)

(2.14)









Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 14.58

$ 14.39

$ 14.26

$ 13.94

$ 13.78















































Quarter Ending



Year Ending Income on Tax Exempt Securities

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Tax Equivalent Adjustment

$ 123,066

$ 123,678

$ 124,101

$ 159,233

$ 160,419



$ 370,844

$ 483,861 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 32,714

32,877

32,988

42,328

42,643



98,579

128,621







$ 155,780

$ 156,555

$ 157,089

$ 201,561

$ 203,062



$469,423

$612,482



































2 Net Interest Margin































Average Earning Assets

$1,005,029,091

$ 1,044,711,785

$ 1,033,892,935

$ 1,055,970,602

$ 1,054,061,947



$ 1,025,427,037

$ 1,045,014,841 Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.72 %

5.73 %

6.11 %

5.76 %

5.93 %



5.86 %

5.94 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.66 %

2.66 %

3.03 %

2.44 %

2.32 %



2.78 %

2.42 %



































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets







































3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending



Year Ending







September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net Interest Income



$ 6,748,638

$ 6,876,162

$ 7,719,910

$ 7,719,910

$ 6,098,606



$ 21,344,800

$ 18,833,761 Non-Interest Income



1,423,274

1,312,094

978,170

978,170

1,153,380



3,713,539

3,544,981 Total Revenue



$ 8,171,912

$ 8,188,256

$ 8,698,079

$ 8,698,080

$ 7,251,986



$ 25,058,339

$ 22,378,742 Non-Interest Expense



6,327,702

6,351,552

6,020,911

6,020,911

6,391,291



18,700,258

18,669,352 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

77.43 %

77.57 %

69.22 %

69.22 %

88.13 %



74.63 %

83.42 %



































4 Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending

















September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024









Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 90.64 %

90.87 %

91.12 %

91.16 %

91.47 %









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 24.51 %

22.51 %

22.50 %

21.55 %

22.51 %









Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits (Non-GAAP) 136.91 %

167.83 %

122.33 %

162.14 %

150.84 %









Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 209.14 %

252.65 %

292.23 %

264.35 %

264.41 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Non-GAAP) 8.45 %

7.85 %

7.68 %

7.47 %

7.54 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 8.27 %

7.64 %

7.50 %

7.27 %

7.38 %









on HTM Securities) (Non-GAAP)

































































4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.





































5 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending



Year-to-Date







September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net Interest Income



$ 6,748,638

$ 6,876,162

$ 7,719,910

$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606



$ 21,344,800

$ 18,833,761 Non-Interest Income



1,423,274

1,312,095

978,170

1,270,301

1,153,380



3,713,539

3,544,981 Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 8,171,912

$ 8,188,257

$ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986



$ 25,058,339

$ 22,378,742

Contact:

Scott Clark

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 703-667-4119

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings