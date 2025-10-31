Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 14:30 Uhr
Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2025

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $3,942,171 or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $3,553,378 or $0.49 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our team worked hard in the third quarter to achieve improved financial results by expanding net interest margin and growing C&I loans, while also reducing wholesale funding and addressing problem loans. The company's net income for the third quarter increased 40.4% over the second quarter of 2025 and 225.6% compared to the third quarter 2024. Our net interest margin for the quarter increased 34 basis points to 2.66% compared to third quarter of 2024. Improvements were partially achieved through a reduction in wholesale deposits of $127.3 million or 36.5% during the first nine months of the year. The Bank produced $31 million in new commercial loan balances in the third quarter compared to $16 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued client confidence. Loans Held for Investment were flat in the quarter as a result of the payment and resolution of $6.7 million in Classified Assets in the quarter. We continue to contribute to our allowance as we work through problem assets and navigate a period elevated risk and weakening economic conditions in our market. Our levels of liquidity and capital continue to provide resiliency at a time of market uncertainty. The reduction in short term rates that occurred at the end of the third quarter is expected to positively impact margin and earnings in the year ahead."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights include:

  • The Company posted net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the three months ending September 30, 2024.
  • Tangible Book Value per share1 increased during the quarter to $12.45 on September 30, 2025, compared to $12.01 on June 30, 2025.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ROAA of 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 0.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 5.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ROAE of 3.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 1.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Total Assets were $1.03 billion on September 30, 2025, a decrease of $40.7 million or 3.80% from total assets on June 30, 2025 as the Bank reduced brokered funding.
  • Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $737 thousand or 0.10% during the quarter.
  • Total deposits decreased by $63.2 million or by 6.89% during the quarter, $62.9 million of which was the intentional reduction in brokered CDs.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $210 thousand from the linked quarter to $126.71 million and represented 14.82% of total deposits on September 30, 2025.
  • The net interest margin2 was flat in the third quarter at 2.66%, same as the linked quarter and increased by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The change from the prior year's third quarter represents improvements in the cost of funds as the Bank has decreased its use of wholesale funding and rate reductions in overnight cost of funds in the capital markets.
  • The cost of funds was 3.19% for the second and third quarter, and lower by 57 basis points compared to the same period in 2024, as wholesale funding use was reduced and the market rate environment came down.
  • Non-interest income increased by 8.47% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 23.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from BOLI products and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.
  • Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 0.38% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 0.99% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter and prior calendar quarter was primarily due to savings in professional fees and outside services.
  • The Efficiency Ratio3 was 77.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 77.57% for the linked quarter and 88.13% for the same period in 2024.
  • Uninsured deposits were 24.51% of total deposits and total liquidity4 was 136.91% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2025.
  • Net charge offs increased in the third quarter and were 0.13% of average loans compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 2.30% on September 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% on June 30, 2025, and 1.52% on September 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.65% on September 30, 2025, compared to 0.98% on June 30, 2025, and 1.07% on September 30, 2024.
  • The Company had a loan loss provision of $496,824 in the third quarter, due to the charge-off of one consumer and one commercial loan. This was partially offset by reduction in the provision for unfunded commitments as those expired or were funded, and a reversal of a specific reserve for one corporate bond that was upgraded in the quarter.
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% compared to 0.96% in the linked quarter.
  • The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.23%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.64%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.64% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.53%.

Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.75 million for the third quarter, lower by 1.85% compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 10.66% compared to the same period in 2024. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 2.66%, flat compared to the linked quarter and higher by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

  • Yields on average earning assets were 5.72% in the third quarter of 2025, lower by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 21 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the third quarter was primarily due to reduction in market rates in the economic environment.
  • Loan yields increased by 2 basis points to 6.22% from 6.20% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 10 basis points to 4.29% from 4.39% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 8 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 56 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
  • Cost of funds remained flat 3.19% in both the 2nd and 3rd quarter, and was lower by 57 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.42 million for the third quarter, an increase of 8.47% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 23.40% when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's and BOLI income.

Total Revenue 5
 Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 0.2% compared to the linked quarter and higher by 12.69% compared to the calendar quarter in 2024. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower average earning assets in the quarter. The increase over the prior year quarter stems improvements in both Net Interest Income, the improvement in margin, and from increased non-interest income via SBIC and BOLI income.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 0.38% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 0.99% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to both the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to lower expense on professional fees and outside services.

The Efficiency Ratio was 77.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 77.57% for the linked quarter and 88.13% for the same period in 2024.

Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans increased in the third quarter to 2.3% of loans held-for-investment compared to 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter, as five loans in the quarter went on non-accrual. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 1.65% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.98% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $496,824 related to two charged off loans in the quarter, partially offset by the release of specific reserves on an upgraded corporate bond and the reduction in provisions for unfunded commitments.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% as of September 30, 2025, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 0.96% as of June 30, 2025.

Total Assets
Total assets on September 30, 2025 were $1.03 billion compared to total assets of $1.07 billion on June 30, 2025.

Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on September 30, 2025, were $944.17 million compared to total liabilities of $987.96 million on June 30, 2025, and total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $855.02 million on September 30, 2025, compared to total deposits of $918.25 million on June 30, 2025, and total deposits of $909.53 million on December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $210 thousand during the third quarter and comprised 14.82% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $20 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025, was $87.19 million compared to $84.12 million on March 31, 2025, and stockholders' equity of $81.44 million on December 31, 2024. AOCI improved by $1.8 million over the quarter as rates came down and the bonds moved closer to maturity. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025, was $12.45 per share compared to $12.01 on June 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share of $11.39 on December 31, 2024. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, was $14.58 per share compared to $14.39 on March 31, 2025, and $13.94 per share on December 31, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program
In the first quarter, the Company purchased 177,692 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, but made no repurchases in the second or third quarter. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 214,400 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program. Our Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.

Capital Ratios
As of September 30, 2025, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were as follows:

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024


Total Capital Ratio

15.53 %

14.35 %



Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.64 %

13.57 %



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.64 %

13.57 %



Leverage Ratio

11.23 %

10.39 %



About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers, adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the bank failures in 2023; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; whether we realize the expected impact of our investments in technology and personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS














(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


September 30,


June 30,


December 31,


2025


2025


2024

ASSETS




Cash and Due from Banks

$ 4,818,837


$ 10,668,471


$ 5,685,008

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

18,496,712


48,991,785


23,004,874

Securities Available-for-Sale

187,268,762


193,740,578


209,687,859

Securities Held-to-Maturity

19,343,569


19,475,547


20,315,651

Restricted Stock Investments

6,385,300


5,065,300


6,249,000

Loans Held for Sale

7,183,273


4,882,264


5,963,969

PPP Loans Held for Investment

125,403


133,049


159,825

Other Loans Held for Investment

741,335,198


742,071,827


767,737,719

Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,137,980)


(7,188,387)


(6,534,757)

Net Loans

741,505,894


739,898,753


767,326,756

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

692,681


717,599


767,773

Accrued Interest Receivable

4,264,875


4,567,221


4,155,077

Deferred Tax Asset

6,063,117


6,587,963


7,560,441

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

28,236,091


28,004,541


27,560,616

Right of Use Asset, net

1,419,569


1,572,800


1,874,403

Other Assets

12,867,243


12,791,140


16,299,753

Total Assets

$ 1,031,362,649


$ 1,072,081,698


$ 1,090,487,211







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

-


-



Deposits






Demand Deposits






Non-interest Bearing

$ 126,711,971


$ 126,922,031


133,665,194

Interest Bearing

$ 549,852,965


552,796,334


$ 475,397,117

Savings Deposits

$ 1,988,586


2,550,937


3,866,241

Time Deposits

$ 176,467,460


235,975,996


296,603,142

Total Deposits

855,020,982


918,245,298


909,531,694

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

60,000,000


40,000,000


65,000,000

Other Borrowings

125,403


133,049


159,825

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,909,087


19,889,606


19,850,643

Accrued Interest Payable

1,098,199


2,014,296


2,445,741

Lease Liability

1,520,701


1,694,646


2,013,912

Other Liabilities

6,495,085


5,981,294


10,045,990

Total Liabilities

$ 944,169,457


$ 987,958,189


1,009,047,805

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:






0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024






Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:






23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.






Voting Common Stock:






7,002,103, 7,002,103 and 7,268,087 Shares Issued and Outstanding






at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 respectively

70,021


70,021


71,501

Non-Voting Common Stock:

-


-



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025,




and December 31, 2024 respectively)





-

Additional Paid-in Capital

56,800,773


56,630,385


58,347,356

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(14,881,004)


(16,657,368)


(18,240,683)

Retained Earnings

45,203,402


44,080,472


41,261,232

Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 87,193,192.52


$ 84,123,509.55


81,439,406

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,031,362,649


$ 1,072,081,698


$ 1,090,487,211

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS












(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



For the three


For the three


For the nine


For the nine



months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Interest Income







Interest and Fees on Loans


$ 11,671,310


$ 12,358,391


$ 36,048,818


$ 36,534,919

Interest on Investment Securities


$ 2,307,732


2,932,219


$ 7,371,904


8,731,004

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks


$ 507,622


390,373


$ 1,520,740


1,094,445

Total Interest Income


14,486,664


15,680,983


44,941,462


46,360,368

Interest Expense







Interest on Deposits


$ 7,036,552


7,968,925


$ 21,257,818


23,858,749

Interest on Borrowings


$ 701,474


1,613,452


$ 2,338,844


3,667,858

Total Interest Expense


7,738,026


9,582,377


23,596,662


27,526,607










Net Interest Income


6,748,638


6,098,606


21,344,800


18,833,761

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

$ 496,824


546,439


$ 1,470,372


649,044

Net Interest Income After









Provision for Loan Losses


6,251,814


5,552,167


19,874,428


19,482,805

Non-Interest Income







Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue


718,684


649,097


2,173,755


1,931,187

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue


-


-


-


287,032

Service Charges and Other Income


$ 453,981


255,889


$ 798,103


594,271

Gain on Sale of Securities


-


-


-


1,816

Servicing Income


19,060


36,752


66,207


114,273

Swap Fee Income


-


-


-


-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-









owned Life Insurance


231,549


211,642


675,474


616,402

Total Non-interest Income


1,423,274


1,153,380


3,713,539


3,544,981










Total Revenue


8,171,913


7,251,986


25,058,339


22,378,742










Non-Interest Expenses







Officer and Employee Compensation









and Benefits


$ 4,067,037


3,674,499


$ 11,589,333


10,953,786

Occupancy Expense


$ 246,378


233,807


$ 732,820


880,916

Equipment and Depreciation Expense


$ 16,039


285,083


$ 41,384


666,387

Insurance Expense


$ 244,170


232,774


$ 690,281


686,040

Professional Fees


$ 291,975


532,379


$ 1,322,188


1,627,717

Data and Item Processing


$ 540,506


433,431


$ 1,674,211


1,090,292

Advertising

$ 112,566


172,136


$ 347,357


449,488

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees


$ 334,422


329,056


$ 963,080


915,768

Mortgage Fees and Settlements


106,266


123,853


280,814


302,471

Other Operating Expense


$ 368,343


374,273


$ 1,058,790


1,096,487

Total Non-interest Expenses


6,327,702


6,391,291


18,700,258


18,669,352

Income Before Income Taxes


1,347,386


314,256


4,887,709


4,358,434

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

224,456


(30,663)


945,538


805,056

Net Income

$ 1,122,930


$ 344,919


$ 3,942,172


$ 3,553,378

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.16


$ 0.05


$ 0.55


$ 0.49

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.16


$ 0.05


$ 0.55


$ 0.49

Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Basic

7,134,446


7,263,880


7,141,452


7,271,981

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Diluted

7,184,688


7,299,553


7,194,576


7,314,290

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


For the three


For the three


For the three


For the three


For the three


months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

Interest Income








Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,671,310


$ 11,673,927


$ 12,703,493


$ 11,991,578


$ 12,358,391

Interest on Investment Securities

$ 2,307,732


2,450,914


2,613,258


2,798,420


2,932,219

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

$ 507,622


750,610


262,507


446,184


390,373

Total Interest Income

14,486,664


14,875,451


15,579,258


15,236,182


15,680,983

Interest Expense








Interest on Deposits

7,036,552


7,275,073


6,946,194


7,628,382


7,968,925

Interest on Borrowings

701,474


724,216


913,154


1,183,419


1,613,452

Total Interest Expense

7,738,026


7,999,289


7,859,348


8,811,801


9,582,377











Net Interest Income

6,748,638


6,876,162


7,719,910


6,424,381


6,098,606

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

496,824


688,865


284,683


14,922


546,439

Net Interest Income after










Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses

6,251,814


6,187,297


7,435,227


6,409,459


5,552,167

Non-Interest Income








Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

718,684


797,759


654,530


769,060


649,097

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-


-


-


-


-

Service Charges and Other Income

453,981


270,230


70,334


252,275


255,889

Gains on Sale of Securities

-


-


-


-


-

Servicing Income

19,060


21,045


32,442


36,090


36,752

Swap Fee Income

-


-


-


-


-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-










owned Life Insurance

231,549


223,061


220,864


212,876


211,642

Total Non-interest Income

1,423,274


1,312,095


978,170


1,270,301


1,153,380











Total Revenue5

8,171,912


8,188,257


$ 8,698,080


$ 7,694,682


$ 7,251,986











Non-Interest Expenses








Officer and Employee Compensation










and Benefits

4,067,037


3,752,761


3,769,535


3,905,728


3,674,499

Occupancy Expense

246,378


244,279


242,163


233,967


233,807

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

16,039


16,619


8,726


20,951


16,647

Insurance Expense

244,170


220,346


225,766


228,224


232,774

Professional Fees

291,975


559,904


470,310


451,065


532,379

Data and Item Processing

540,506


595,492


538,213


684,698


701,865

Advertising

112,566


151,676


83,115


90,368


172,136

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

334,422


314,444


314,214


316,976


329,056

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

106,266


99,819


87,258


119,037


123,853

Other Operating Expense

368,343


396,213


281,611


417,893


374,273

Total Non-interest Expenses

6,327,702


6,351,552


6,020,911


6,468,907


6,391,290

Income before Income Taxes

1,347,386


1,147,840


2,392,486


1,210,853


314,257

Income Tax Expense

224,456


347,943


373,138


83,793


(30,663)

Net Income

$ 1,122,930


$ 799,897


$ 2,019,348


$ 1,127,060


$ 344,920

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.16


$ 0.11


$ 0.28


$ 0.16


$ 0.05

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.16


$ 0.11


$ 0.28


$ 0.16


$ 0.05

Weighted-Average Common Shares








Outstanding - Basic

7,134,446


7,137,779


7,283,696


7,268,087


7,263,880

Weighted-Average Common Shares










Outstanding - Diluted

7,184,688


7,140,491


7,285,900


7,324,559


7,299,553

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




September 30, 2025




June 30, 2025




March 31, 2025




December 31, 2024




September 30, 2024




Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield

Assets




























Cash

$46,853,763


$507,622


4.30 %


$65,570,216


$750,611


4.59 %


$36,901,243


$ 262,507


2.89 %


$ 39,134,308


$ 446,184


4.54 %


$ 29,674,932


$ 390,373


5.23 %































Investments (Tax Exempt)

$19,928,687


$155,780


3.10 %


$19,843,159


$156,555


3.16 %


$20,214,201


157,089


3.15 %


20,664,409


201,561


3.88 %


20,716,896


203,062


3.90 %

Investments (Taxable)

$193,341,006


$2,151,952


4.42 %


$204,066,557


$2,294,359


4.51 %


$212,629,949


2,456,170


4.68 %


220,415,008


2,639,187


4.86 %


223,526,525


2,771,800


5.03 %

Total Investments

$213,269,693


$2,307,732


4.29 %


223,909,716


2,450,914


4.39 %


$232,844,150


2,613,259


4.55 %


241,079,417


2,840,748


4.69 %


244,243,421


2,974,862


4.85 %































Total Loans

$744,905,635


$11,671,310


6.22 %


$755,231,852


$11,673,926


6.20 %


$764,147,542


12,703,493


6.74 %


775,756,877


$11,991,578


6.15 %


780,143,594


12,358,391


6.30 %































Earning Assets

$1,005,029,091


$14,486,664


5.72 %


$1,044,711,784


$14,875,451


5.73 %


$1,033,892,935


15,579,258


6.11 %


1,055,970,602


15,278,510


5.76 %


1,054,061,947


15,723,626


5.93 %



























































































Assets

$1,058,353,304






$1,100,110,176






$1,083,851,440






$ 1,110,466,582






$ 1,111,788,038



































Liabilities




























Interest Checking

$127,149,614


$998,124


3.11 %


$125,175,008


$979,587


3.13 %


$211,572,944


$ 929,609


1.78 %


$ 209,540,976


$ 2,092,017


3.97 %


$ 204,529,638


$ 2,268,166


4.41 %

Money Market

$320,887,145


$2,722,629


3.37 %


$396,798,385


$3,620,383


3.65 %


$259,289,920


1,924,822


3.01 %


257,016,702


2,412,389


3.73 %


259,041,124


2,686,977


4.13 %

Savings

$2,415,353


$1,051


0.17 %


$6,727,490


$1,503


0.09 %


$4,398,923


1,178


0.11 %


3,151,116


1,185


0.15 %


3,098,470


1,188


0.15 %

Time Deposits

$317,448,404


$3,314,747


4.14 %


$272,467,884


$2,673,600


3.93 %


$294,336,342


4,090,584


5.64 %


291,606,111


3,122,791


4.26 %


286,346,982


3,012,594


4.19 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

$767,900,516


$7,036,551


3.64 %


801,168,767


$7,275,073


3.63 %


$769,598,129


6,946,193


3.66 %


761,314,905


7,628,382


3.99 %


753,016,214


7,968,925


4.21 %































Borrowings

$61,329,539


$ 701,474


4.54 %


$63,255,808


$724,216


4.59 %


$78,341,429


$ 913,154


4.73 %


$ 98,205,747


$ 1,183,419


4.79 %


$ 118,452,626


$ 1,613,452


5.42 %































Interest Bearing Liabilities

829,230,055


$7,738,025


3.70 %


864,424,575


$7,999,289


3.71 %


$847,939,558


7,859,347


3.76 %


859,520,652


8,811,801


4.08 %


871,468,840


9,582,377


4.37 %































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 133,933,651






$ 140,837,354






$139,885,803






$ 153,895,858






$ 143,171,313



































Cost of Funds





3.19 %






3.19 %






3.23 %






3.46 %






3.76 %































Net Interest Margin



$6,748,638


2.66 %




$ 6,876,162


2.66 %




$ 7,719,911


3.03 %




$ 6,466,709


2.44 %




$ 6,141,249


2.32 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025




September 30, 2024




September 30, 2025




September 30, 2024





Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield

Assets























Cash


$46,853,763


$507,622


4.30 %


$29,674,932


$390,373


5.23 %


$47,466,359


$1,520,740


4.28 %


$28,420,248


$1,094,445


5.14 %


























Investments (Tax Exempt)


$19,928,687


$155,780


3.10 %


$20,716,896


$203,062




$19,994,303


$469,423


3.14 %


$20,967,161


$612,482



Investments (Taxable)


$193,341,006


$2,151,952


4.42 %


$223,526,525


$2,771,800




$203,275,182


$6,902,482


4.54 %


$221,595,806


$8,247,143



Total Investments


$213,269,693


$2,307,732


4.29 %


244,243,421


2,974,862


4.85 %


$223,269,485


7,371,904


4.41 %


242,562,967


8,859,625


4.88 %


























Total Loans

$744,905,635


$11,671,310


6.22 %


$780,143,594


$12,358,391


6.30 %


$754,691,193


$36,048,818


6.39 %


$774,031,626


$36,534,919


6.30 %


























Earning Assets


$1,005,029,091


$14,486,664


5.72 %


1,054,061,947


15,723,626


5.93 %


$1,025,427,037


$44,941,463


5.86 %


1,045,014,841


46,488,989


5.94 %


























Assets








1,111,788,038






$1,080,678,240






1,100,466,584







$1,058,353,304























Liabilities























Interest Checking


$127,149,614


$998,124


3.11 %


$204,529,638


$2,268,166


4.41 %


$125,048,338


$2,907,310


3.11 %


$220,192,189


$7,259,619


4.40 %

Money Market


$320,887,145


$2,722,629


3.37 %


$259,041,124


$2,686,977


4.13 %


$281,254,921


$7,037,405


3.35 %


$254,623,619


$8,097,281


4.25 %

Savings


$2,415,353


$1,051


0.17 %


$3,098,470


$1,188


0.15 %


$4,506,656


$3,756


0.11 %


$3,020,096


$3,311


0.15 %

Time Deposits

$317,448,404


$3,314,747


4.14 %


$286,346,982


$3,012,594


4.19 %


$368,739,671


$11,309,346


4.10 %


$278,620,782


$8,498,539


4.07 %

Interest Bearing Deposits


$767,900,516


$7,036,551


3.64 %


753,016,214


7,968,925


4.21 %


779,549,586


$21,257,817


3.65 %


756,456,686


23,858,750


4.21 %


























Borrowings


$61,329,539


$701,474


4.54 %


$118,452,626


$1,613,452


5.42 %


$67,579,944


$2,338,844


4.63 %


$103,827,577


$3,667,858


4.72 %


























Interest Bearing Liabilities


829,230,055


$7,738,025


3.70 %


871,468,840


9,582,377


4.37 %


847,129,530


23,596,661


3.71 %


860,284,263


27,526,608


4.27 %


























Non Interest Bearing Deposits


$ 133,933,651






$ 143,171,313






$ 138,197,133






$ 145,246,107






























Cost of Funds






3.19 %






3.76 %






3.20 %






3.66 %


























Net Interest Margin




$6,748,638


2.66 %




$ 6,141,249


2.32 %




$ 21,344,802


2.78 %




$ 18,962,381


2.42 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:




(Unaudited)




Balance Sheet Ratios

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits

86.72 %

80.83 %

82.65 %

84.43 %

87.42 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)




Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.41 %

0.29 %

0.76 %

0.41 %

0.12 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

5.57 %

3.97 %

9.95 %

5.58 %

1.70 %

Efficiency Ratio

77.43 %

77.57 %

69.22 %

84.07 %

88.13 %

Net Interest Margin

2.66 %

2.66 %

3.03 %

2.44 %

2.32 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.72 %

5.73 %

6.11 %

5.76 %

5.93 %

Yield on Securities

4.29 %

4.39 %

4.55 %

4.69 %

4.85 %

Yield on Loans

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.74 %

6.15 %

6.30 %

Cost of Funds

3.19 %

3.19 %

3.23 %

3.46 %

3.76 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue

17.42 %

16.02 %

11.25 %

16.51 %

15.90 %

Liquidity Ratios




Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

24.51 %

22.51 %

22.50 %

21.55 %

22.51 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

136.91 %

167.83 %

122.33 %

162.14 %

150.84 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

209.14 %

252.65 %

292.23 %

264.35 %

264.41 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

8.45 %

7.85 %

7.68 %

7.47 %

7.54 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)

8.27 %

7.64 %

7.50 %

7.27 %

7.38 %







Available-for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)

90.64 %

90.87 %

91.12 %

91.16 %

91.47 %

Per Share Data




Tangible Book Value

$12.45

$12.01

$11.87

$11.39

$11.64

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)

$14.58

$14.39

$14.26

$13.94

$13.78

Share Price Data




Closing Price

$11.52

$11.26

$9.90

$10.32

$11.50

Book Value Multiple

93 %

94 %

83 %

91 %

99 %

Common Stock Data




Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,002,103

7,002,103

7,002,103

7,150,055

7,133,105

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

7,134,446

7,137,779

7,283,696

7,268,087

7,263,880

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,184,688

7,140,491

7,285,900

7,324,559

7,299,553

Capital Ratios (Bank Only)




Tier 1 Leverage ratio

11.23 %

10.66 %

10.76 %

10.39 %

10.23 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

14.64 %

14.30 %

14.14 %

13.57 %

13.21 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

14.64 %

14.30 %

14.14 %

13.57 %

13.21 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

15.53 %

15.20 %

14.95 %

14.35 %

14.22 %

Credit Quality




Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.13 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.26 %

0.01 %

Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment

2.30 %

1.45 %

1.45 %

1.78 %

1.52 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

1.65 %

0.98 %

1.01 %

1.25 %

1.07 %

Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment

2.30 %

1.45 %

1.45 %

1.78 %

1.52 %

Provision for Loan Losses

$496,824

$688,865

$284,683

$14,922

$546,439

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.88 %

0.85 %

1.12 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.88 %

0.85 %

1.12 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.






CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA






RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending










September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024






Net Income



$ 1,122,930


$ 799,896


$ 2,019,348


$ 1,127,060


$ 344,919






+ Provision Expense



496,824


688,865


284,683


14,922


546,439






+ Provision Expense

















+ Income Tax Expense



224,456


347,943


373,138


83,793


(30,663)
























Pre-tax,Pre-Provision Income (non-GAAP)

$ 1,844,211


$ 1,836,704


$ 2,677,169


$ 1,225,775


$ 860,696
























1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending










September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024






Shareholder's Equity

$ 87,193,193


$ 84,123,510


$ 83,134,747


$ 81,439,406


$ 83,026,214






Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,002,103


7,002,103


7,002,103


7,150,055


7,133,105






Tangible Book Value (GAAP)

$ 12.45


$ 12.01


$ 11.87


$ 11.39


$ 11.64






Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)

$ (14,881,004)


$ (16,657,368)


$ (16,748,443)


$ (18,240,683)


$ (15,296,856)






AOCI per share equivalent

(2.13)


(2.38)


(2.39)


(2.55)


(2.14)






Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

$ 14.58


$ 14.39


$ 14.26


$ 13.94


$ 13.78

























Quarter Ending



Year Ending

Income on Tax Exempt Securities

September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Tax Equivalent Adjustment


$ 123,066


$ 123,678


$ 124,101


$ 159,233


$ 160,419



$ 370,844


$ 483,861

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)

32,714


32,877


32,988


42,328


42,643



98,579


128,621





$ 155,780


$ 156,555


$ 157,089


$ 201,561


$ 203,062



$469,423


$612,482



















2 Net Interest Margin















Average Earning Assets


$1,005,029,091


$ 1,044,711,785


$ 1,033,892,935


$ 1,055,970,602


$ 1,054,061,947



$ 1,025,427,037


$ 1,045,014,841

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

5.72 %


5.73 %


6.11 %


5.76 %


5.93 %



5.86 %


5.94 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

2.66 %


2.66 %


3.03 %


2.44 %


2.32 %



2.78 %


2.42 %



















2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets





















3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending



Year Ending





September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income



$ 6,748,638


$ 6,876,162


$ 7,719,910


$ 7,719,910


$ 6,098,606



$ 21,344,800


$ 18,833,761

Non-Interest Income



1,423,274


1,312,094


978,170


978,170


1,153,380



3,713,539


3,544,981

Total Revenue



$ 8,171,912


$ 8,188,256


$ 8,698,079


$ 8,698,080


$ 7,251,986



$ 25,058,339


$ 22,378,742

Non-Interest Expense



6,327,702


6,351,552


6,020,911


6,020,911


6,391,291



18,700,258


18,669,352

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)


77.43 %


77.57 %


69.22 %


69.22 %


88.13 %



74.63 %


83.42 %



















4 Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending










September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024






Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

90.64 %


90.87 %


91.12 %


91.16 %


91.47 %






Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

24.51 %


22.51 %


22.50 %


21.55 %


22.51 %






Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits (Non-GAAP)

136.91 %


167.83 %


122.33 %


162.14 %


150.84 %






Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

209.14 %


252.65 %


292.23 %


264.35 %


264.41 %






Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Non-GAAP)

8.45 %


7.85 %


7.68 %


7.47 %


7.54 %






Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses

8.27 %


7.64 %


7.50 %


7.27 %


7.38 %






on HTM Securities) (Non-GAAP)


































4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.




















5 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending



Year-to-Date





September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income



$ 6,748,638


$ 6,876,162


$ 7,719,910


$ 6,424,381


$ 6,098,606



$ 21,344,800


$ 18,833,761

Non-Interest Income



1,423,274


1,312,095


978,170


1,270,301


1,153,380



3,713,539


3,544,981

Total Revenue (non-GAAP)


$ 8,171,912


$ 8,188,257


$ 8,698,080


$ 7,694,682


$ 7,251,986



$ 25,058,339


$ 22,378,742

Contact:
Scott Clark
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 703-667-4119
Email: [email protected]

