Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces that its universal registration document 2024-25 has been filed in HTML format with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number D.25-0693 on October 30, 2025. This document is available to the public under the conditions stipulated by regulations and can be consulted or downloaded from the Company's website, (www.eutelsat.com, in the "Investors/Regulated information" section). Hard copies of the document are also available upon request.

The following documents are incorporated into the universal registration document:

The annual financial report 2024-25

- The Statutory Auditors' reports

- Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 6 74 52 15 31

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net

Anita Baltagi

Tel.: +33 6 43 93 01 78

anita.baltagi@eutelsat.net

Katie Dowd

Tel.: +1 202 2712 209

katie.dowd@eutelsat.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 6 74 52 15 31

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net

Hugo Laurens-Berge

Tel. +33 670 80 95 58

hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.net