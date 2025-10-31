Passport Technology Names Chad Boynak as CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology, process automation, and customer engagement for the gaming industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Boynak to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Chad brings over 20 years of deep experience in gaming and management, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Passport. Since his arrival in early 2023, Chad has led all finance and operational initiatives and plays a key role in Passport's business strategy. As showcased at G2E, Passport is delivering the industry's most innovative and robust payment, automation, and loyalty technology.

Prior to Passport, Chad served as CFO at Parq Vancouver Resort and Casino located in Vancouver, Canada, leading the financing, development, opening and operation of the $800 million destination resort. Prior to Parq, Chad served as Director of Finance and New Development before moving into the Chief Financial Officer role at Edgewater Casino. Earlier in Chad's career, he served in a variety of management roles focused on the financing, development, and operation of multiple gaming facilities throughout North America for Paragon Gaming, based in Las Vegas.

"Chad's vast experience in gaming as an operator and vendor, combined with his financial, operational and technical mindset, will best position Passport to maximize product and infrastructure investments made over the past few years," states Scott Dowty, Chairman of Passport. "He brings a unique perspective to the value proposition Passport's products provide our customers and his passion for the business, our customers, and our amazing people is second to none. His strategic and process-driven thinking, committed to always doing the right thing with untethered optimism are exactly the traits we want, need, and seek in leadership".

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead Passport and continue building on the strong foundation we've created," said Chad Boynak. "Passport's success is driven by our incredible team, our innovative spirit, and commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers. I'm excited about our new product launches, which will redefine payment, automation, and loyalty experiences across the gaming industry. Together, we'll continue to enhance technology, deepen partnerships, and strengthen Passport's position as an industry leader."

