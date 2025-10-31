Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Expands Its Healthcare Industry Research to Include Biotechnology and Related Sectors, while Augmenting its Coverage in the Natural Resources and Energy Industries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / We are pleased to announce Sidoti & Company, LLC, has recently expanded its equity research coverage in the healthcare industry to now include biotechnology, medical devices/diagnostics, insurance, digital health and wellness, medical imaging, and specialty pharmaceuticals. Alex Hantman, who recently initiated coverage of biotechnology companies Cibus, Inc. (CBUS), and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp . (PHIO), is teaming with senior medical device and diagnostics analyst James Sidoti to further this effort. Separately, senior analyst Michael Mathison launched coverage on coal producer Alliance Resource Partners, L.P . ("ARLP"), joining Steve Ferazani, who more broadly covers the energy sector. Research on these companies can be obtained by clicking on the links above.

The expansion of Sidoti's healthcare coverage to include biotechnology and related sectors underscores the benefits of the firm's Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research initiative. Sidoti's Lighthouse platform fills a crucial void in the market for companies seeking to improve visibility and gain investor outreach through high-quality research - particularly those that are perceived to be hard to value by traditional metrics. By virtue of Sidoti's relationships with more than 2,500 institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals, our firm provides participants in the Sidoti Lighthouse program meaningful distribution in the investment community. Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research can be found across major financial platforms including Bloomberg, FactSet, S&P Capital IQ, Stocktwits, and LSEG/Refinitiv.

The addition of Alliance Resource Partners to Sidoti's natural resource universe brings the total number of companies covered under Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research (CSR) program to nearly 100, joining a roster of many familiar and well-respected names. Issuers covered on the CSR platform tend to be profitable with reasonably strong balance sheets, lending themselves to valuation based on more traditional methodology. Companies in the CSR program, like those of its Lighthouse cohort, reap the benefits of Sidoti's extensive network of investor contacts and vast distribution capabilities with research available on major financial platforms.

To learn more about how Sidoti can assist a healthcare or energy company gain expanded investor outreach, please contact Joseph France, Director of Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research at jfrance@sidoti.com , John DeBono, Head of Sidoti Company Sponsored Research at jdebono@sidoti.com or Peter Sidoti, CEO at psidoti@sidoti.com .

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For more than 25 years, Sidoti & Company, LLC ( www.sidoti.com ), has been a premier independent research provider focused on small and micro-cap companies and institutions that invest in securities with market caps of less than $5 billion. More than 70% of Sidoti-covered companies participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (CSR) program and tap the benefits of Sidoti's expansive distribution network. In 2024, Sidoti established its Lighthouse Equity Research platform as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Sister company Sidoti Events, LLC, is also a leading provider of corporate access through the seven investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small and micro-cap focused nationwide sales force, catering to more than 2,500 institutional relationships in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and micro-cap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Media Contact:

Ally Cecil

Conference Coordinator

acecil@sidoti.com

212-453-7031

