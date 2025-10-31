DJ Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam US Equity Factors Screened UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 30/10/2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 203.4270 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4448 CODE: LOUF =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF LEI Code: 635400FVXF2YUIYNKW72 Sequence No.: 406866 EQS News ID: 2222102 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

