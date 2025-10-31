Egypt to Open Grand Egyptian Museum With Strong National Partnerships

Mohamed El-Etreby: The National Bank of Egypt is proud of its strategic role in supporting Egyptian heritage.

CAIRO, EG / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Egypt is set to open the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in November, an event billed as one of the most significant cultural milestones of the decade.

The Grand Egyptian Museum Opening



Several leading Egyptian companies are official partners in the project, highlighting the role of national institutions in supporting culture and tourism.

Hesham Talaat Moustafa, CEO of Talaat Moustafa Group, said "We are proud to be partners in the opening of the GEM, a milestone that is reshaping Egypt's cultural landscape and presenting the nation to the world in a truly magnificent light.

Sir Mohamed Mansour, Chairman of Mansour Group, said the opening "marks a transformative milestone for Egypt's tourism industry", adding that the museum will showcase Egypt in its best light to the world.

Ahmed Ezz, Chairman of Ezz Steel, noted: "We are proud that our rebars have been used in the construction of this iconic landmark. We are equally honoured to partner with GEM, a monument that bridges Egypt's 7,000 years of heritage with its bright future."

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, highlighted, "For nearly 90 years, Hassan Allam Holding has been driving Egypt's progress through transformative infrastructure and landmark projects. With expertise spanning engineering, construction, investment, and development across 10 countries, Egypt remains at the heart of our regional growth. We take pride in operating the Grand Egyptian Museum - a new chapter in Egypt's journey towards building for the future."

Mohamed El-Etreby, Chairman of the National Bank of Egypt, stressed the bank's pride in its strategic partnership: "The National Bank of Egypt, the country's oldest financial institution and a cornerstone of its economy, is proud to be part of this project."

Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, stated that the GEM stands as a monumental gateway where the spirit of Ancient Egypt meets the bold future of our New Capital. This opening is not just a cultural milestone; it is a declaration of Egypt's enduring greatness, a fusion of legacy and progress that will inspire generations to come.

