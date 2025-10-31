Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today released performance data showing its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) futures generated over $29 billion USDT in trading volume during Q2-Q3 2025. The data positions BTCC as a critical access layer connecting traditional financial markets with the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as the global RWA tokenization market surpasses $30 billion in on-chain value.





The exchange's key performance highlights are as follows:

Performance Highlights

Q2 2025: 16.4 billion USDT in tokenized futures trading volume

Q3 2025: 12.8 billion USDT in tokenized futures trading volume

Most-Traded Tokenized RWAs

Commodity : Gold

: Gold Stock Indices : S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ-100

: S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ-100 Equities: Tesla, NVIDIA, Coinbase, Circle Internet Group, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Apple

Bridging Traditional and Digital Markets

BTCC's tokenized RWA futures eliminate traditional barriers between crypto traders and global financial markets. The exchange enables users to open positions on S&P 500 futures, Tesla stock, or gold using USDT, which removes the need for fiat accounts and geographic restrictions.

BTCC's tokenized futures platform offers three distinct advantages over traditional markets:

USDT for Global Assets : Users can access equities, commodities, and indices using USDT, thereby eliminating the need for multiple fiat accounts and currency conversions.

: Users can access equities, commodities, and indices using USDT, thereby eliminating the need for multiple fiat accounts and currency conversions. Enhanced Leverage Options : Up to 150x leverage on precious metals and 20x on equity futures.

: Up to 150x leverage on precious metals and 20x on equity futures. Combined Market Liquidity: Merges cryptocurrency market liquidity with traditional asset volatility for instant settlement.

The Tokenized RWA Revolution

Tokenized real-world assets represent a fundamental shift in how traditional financial instruments such as stocks, commodities, indices, and forex are traded. By tokenizing these assets, BTCC eliminates the barriers inherent in traditional financial markets: geographic restrictions, settlement delays, and costly intermediaries.

BTCC currently offers over 50 tokenized assets spanning major indices (S&P 500, NASDAQ-100), blue-chip equities (Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Tesla), precious metals (gold, silver), energy commodities (crude oil), major forex pairs, and crypto-native stocks (Coinbase, Strategy, Marathon Digital). Leverage goes up to 150x for precious metals and 20x for other tokenized futures.

Democratizing Market Access

The trading volume reflects clear market demand for access to stocks, commodities, and indices without traditional market restrictions. BTCC's tokenized futures deliver what conventional markets cannot: instant settlement, lower fees, and no geographic barriers. This growth signals a shift in how retail traders worldwide access financial markets.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

