ghostbells Unveil "Ghosts" - A Haunting New Music Video via Out of Line Music

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / California darkwave / EBM duo ghostbells return this Halloween with their new music video "Ghosts," released via Out of Line Music.

Following their dual single "Wrath" and "Ghosts," the duo continue exploring their self-defined aesthetic, "Three Levels of Dark & Dance." The new video brings that vision to life - blending spectral imagery and hypnotic electronic intensity in a cinematic experience.

"'Ghosts' is about what lingers - the parts of ourselves we can't let go of," say Jessica Perry and Jim Finley of ghostbells. "It's a haunting, but also a release."

Building on the atmosphere introduced in "Darkness Saves," ghostbells merge post-punk emotion, EBM pulse, and dark visual art into a hypnotic performance piece. The video captures the duo's evolving world - a place where melancholy and movement coexist.

"Ghosts" premieres October 31 on YouTube via Out of Line Music.

ghostbells live:

Feb 14,2026 - Glass Danse Festival, Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, DE

May 7-9 - The Weekender, Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, DE

August 21-23 - Invest Festival, Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK

About:

ghostbells is a glowingly dark new-wave-meets-EBM electronic music duo known for their brooding soundscapes, haunting melodies, and driving dance beats. Inspired by the depths of the underground electronic scene, their music fuses icy synths, pulsing basslines, reverb-soaked guitars, and melancholic lyricism into a sound that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking. ghostbells' music invites listeners into a shadowy world where nostalgia and modernity collide, offering an emotional journey through darkness and light, converging in perfect dissonance.

