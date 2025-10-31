Action Against Hunger Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in El Fasher

Published by Action Against Hunger.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Violence has drastically escalated in El Fasher, North Darfur in recent days. Hundreds of thousands of civilians and local responders who remain trapped in the city face heightened protection risks and increasingly limited access to lifesaving assistance. Those who attempt to flee to neighboring areas such as Tawila face perilous journeys: civilians have reportedly been detained and attacked while attempting to flee and along routes to safe locations. Many displaced persons arriving in Tawila are dehydrated, malnourished, injured, and traumatized. The likelihood of sexual violence against women and girls remains extremely high.

Samy Guessabi, the Country Director of Action Against Hunger Sudan, said: "The scale of displacement, protection risks, and humanitarian needs in El Fasher and neighboring areas is massive. All parties to the conflict must respect their obligations to protect civilians. It is imperative to secure protection and safe passage for civilians, scaled-up funding, and sustained access."

Action Against Hunger is finalizing preparations to deploy two mobile health and nutrition clinics in Tawila. Action Against Hunger teams are also preparing to launch activities to address the acute gender-based violence (GBV) risks faced by displaced populations, including prevention, case referral, and community engagement and awareness-raising through community-based protection networks (CBPNs).

Action Against Hunger urgently calls upon the international community to urgently increase diplomatic efforts to ensure the protection of civilians remaining in El Fasher and safe passage for civilians fleeing, the protection of humanitarian responders, and sustained humanitarian access to El Fasher and surrounding areas. Action Against Hunger also calls upon donors to scale up flexible funding to expand critical humanitarian operations and support local responders.

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

