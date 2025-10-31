Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Jennifer Mersereau, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Pat Sommerville, Co-Chief Executive Officer, from Hamilton ETFs ("Hamilton" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the listing of U.S. dollar unhedged units of:

Hamilton U.S. Equity YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF (TSX: SMAX.U)

Hamilton Technology YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF (TSX: QMAX.U)





With these listings, Hamilton ETFs expanded their YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF suite to include US$ unhedged units of the Hamilton U.S. Equity YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF and the Hamilton Technology YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF, respectively in order to allow Canadian investors to tailor their portfolios to suit their currency preferences and investment objectives. Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $11 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.

