DeepRoute.ai to Launch Robotaxi Operations Using Consumer-Grade Production Vehicles by End of 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, a pioneer in autonomous driving technology, announced plans to launch robotaxi operations using consumer-grade production vehicles by the end of 2025. The initiative marks a key step toward commercializing autonomous driving technology, leveraging DeepRoute.ai's production vehicle platform to accelerate large-scale deployment and enhance accessibility for everyday users.

Backed by over $500 million from investors including Alibaba and Great Wall Motor, DeepRoute.ai plans to deploy robotaxis using the same proven platform that powers approximately 150,000 production vehicles already deployed for consumer assisted driving in China-and more than 200,000 expected by year-end. This production vehicle approach creates a stark contrast to traditional robotaxi operators relying on expensive custom-built vehicles.

By integrating autonomous driving systems directly into vehicles during manufacturing, the company eliminates costly retrofitting expenses whilst its map-free navigation technology removes high-definition map licensing fees and ongoing maintenance costs. This production vehicle approach enables rapid expansion to new cities without lengthy mapping preparation.

"A key strength of DeepRoute.ai's approach is that its robotaxi platform and mass-produced vehicles are built on the same core technology framework, enabling a high level of consistency and seamless platform interoperability," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. Leveraging insights from an expanding global fleet, the company continuously refines and validates its technology in diverse urban environments, accelerating the deployment of production-ready autonomous capabilities for consumer markets.

The robotaxi market opportunity extends globally, with particularly strong potential in Europe, Japan, and South Korea. DeepRoute.ai 's production vehicle approach offers lower hardware costs suited to these markets, where Europe's high labor costs and progressive regulatory frameworks along with Japan and South Korea's acute demographic challenges-aging populations and driver shortages-to create favorable conditions for autonomous ride-hailing services. The company is actively establishing an European operational presence to support localization and partner engagement.

DeepRoute.ai is an Artificial Intelligence company dedicated to the research, development, and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end and VLA models on mass-produced passenger vehicles, DeepRoute.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence in the physical world.

