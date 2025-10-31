Svitzer Group A/S: Svitzer and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. sign Letter of Intent to advance electric TRAnsverse tugs manufacturing in India

Svitzer today announced the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent (LoI) with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to construct a new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India. The agreement marks a clear step forward in Svitzer's electrification roadmap and in strengthening India's role as a global maritime manufacturing hub.

Under the LoI, Svitzer and CSL will collaborate on plans to build electrical TRAnsverse tugboats at CSL's yard facilities in India - signaling Svitzer's long-term intent to Make in India and to bring to market one of the most advanced and environmentally progressive tug designs to support India's green port and green towage ambitions. Signature took place during India Maritime Week in Mumbai.

The collaboration will combine Svitzer's global expertise in sustainable towage with CSL's excellent shipbuilding capability and the wider strengths of India's engineering talent, supply chains and innovation ecosystem.

The TRAnsverse concept is central to the partnership. Known for exceptional manoeuvrability and efficiency, TRAnsverse tugs provide precise control in confined waters, improving safety and operational performance while reducing energy use and emissions.

These vessels are intended for Svitzer's global fleet renewal and growth markets, and will also create the opportunity for a locally built, world-class design to be deployed in Indian port and terminal operations.

This partnership represents a significant step toward decarbonising towage and advancing India's maritime industry toward a low-carbon future. As critical first- and last-mile port infrastructure, Svitzer's towage solutions, decarbonisation expertise and asset mix provide a strong foundation to enhance the sustainability of port operations.

Kasper Nilaus, CEO, Svitzer, said:

"With this LoI we are taking a decisive step on our electrification journey. India's shipbuilding ecosystem-and CSL's proven track record-make Cochin a great place to further develop and build the TRAnsverse. We see strong alignment with the Government of India's Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. By pairing Svitzer's nearly 200 years of towage experience with Indian engineering and manufacturing strength, we aim to deliver cleaner, safer and more efficient harbour operations for customers in India and around the world."

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, said:

"We look forward to working closely with Svitzer to make plans for building the next-generation TRAnsverse tug in India. This collaboration will showcase CSL's world-class capabilities, deepen local supply chains and talent, and accelerate the availability of green, high-performance tugboats for ports at home and abroad."

More information: https://svitzer.com/transverse/

