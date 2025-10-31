Bitget GetAgent Lets You "Ask Satoshi" 17 Years Later

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is celebrating the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin Whitepaper with a special Satoshi version of GetAgent, AskSatoshiWithGetAgent , bringing Satoshi Nakamoto's vision to life through modern AI conversation.

Seventeen years ago, the Bitcoin Whitepaper redefined the way the world thinks about money, autonomy, and open systems. Today, that spirit of innovation continues to evolve from written code to intelligent conversation. Bitget's AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign reimagines this milestone as a living dialogue, inviting users worldwide to "speak" with Satoshi through GetAgent, the exchange's AI-powered trading assistant.

By typing "If you were Satoshi…" in the Bitget App, users can ask any question that has long fascinated the crypto community. From "If you were Satoshi, what do you think of AI?" to "Where would you keep your holdings?". The campaign runs alongside a series of community rewards to make the experience both educational and fun.

From October 27 at 18:00 to November 5 at 23:59 (UTC+8), all users can enjoy free access to GetAgent Plus, Bitget's premium AI tier. Following the trial period, 50 participants will be selected to receive a one-month GetAgent Ultra Membership, each valued at 25 BGB. Additionally, during the Bitcoin Whitepaper Day 24H Blitz from October 31 at 18:00 to November 1 at 18:00 (UTC+8), 1,000 users who ask Satoshi-related questions will share in a $10,000 airdrop pool. For full campaign details, visit here .

"Satoshi's ideas were always meant to spark curiosity, not end the conversation," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Seventeen years later, people still want to talk to Satoshi, and now, with GetAgent, we can. We're giving people a way to keep the spirit of Satoshi alive, asking the same questions about freedom, access, and innovation, which continues to move this industry forward."

Since launching earlier this year, GetAgent has grown into one of the best AI in crypto. It helps users analyze markets, tighten trading strategies, and learn blockchain fundamentals through conversational interactions. Its latest upgrade integrates Futures, Earn, and Trading Bots, turning GetAgent into a truly intelligent trading hub.

GetAgent's recent data reveal the questions users are asking, showing how crypto curiosity has evolved over the past 17 years. Topics like Bitcoin's next phase, decentralized governance, AI in trading, and the ethics of crypto dominate discussions. Many questions remain playful and imaginative, from "Can I have Satoshi's wallet password?" to "If you gave me 0.1 BTC, what lesson would you teach me?", reflecting the humor and wonder that have always been part of crypto's culture.

As the crypto world marks this milestone, Bitget's AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign transforms the Bitcoin Whitepaper anniversary into a living conversation, one where AI, blockchain, and human imagination meet.

Seventeen years later, Satoshi's vision still asks us the same thing: What will you build next?

