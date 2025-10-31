INVL Baltic Real Estate Interim unaudited information for 9 months of 2025

For 9 months of 2025, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter -?the Company) group was EUR 3.25 million, revenue was EUR 3 million (for 9 months of 2024 consolidated net profit was EUR 1.02 million, revenue was EUR 3.05 million).?The unaudited net profit of Company?itself amounted to EUR 3.25 million for 9 months of 2025 and EUR 1.02 million for 9 months of 2024.

INVL Baltic Real Estate, a real estate investment company, earned a consolidated net profit of EUR 3.25 million over the first nine months of this year - 3.19 times more than in the same period last year, when the net profit amounted to EUR 1.02 million.

"The profit growth was mainly driven by the increasing value of the buildings at Palangos St. 4 / Vilniaus St. 33 and Vilniaus St. 37. The development of properties such as Vilniaus St. 37 in the heart of Vilnius Old Town is a complex challenge that requires a delicate balance: it is necessary to combine respect for cultural heritage, preserve valuable features, and at the same time ensure long-term investment returns. Our accumulated experience and competence allow us to successfully implement such projects and achieve sustainable financial results," says Vytautas Bakšinskas, real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The company's consolidated revenues for January-September 2025 amounted to EUR 3 million, which is 1.9% less than during the same period in 2024. Consolidated rental income from owned properties decreased by 2.1% to EUR 1.9 million.

The largest property managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate - the office building located at the intersection of Palangos St. 4 and Vilniaus St. 33 in the Lithuanian capital. It houses the co-working space Talent Garden Vilnius - generated EUR 1.14 million in net operating income during January-September 2025, which is 9.8% less than in the corresponding period last year. At the end of September this year, the occupancy rate of this property was 90%.

The Vilniaus St. 37 building, which was renovated this year, generated EUR 0.45 million in rental income during the first three quarters of 2025, with an occupancy rate of 90% at the end of September.

The Žygis Business Centre generated EUR 0.28 million in rental income - 4.2% less than in the same period of 2024. The decrease in rental income was influenced by temporary tenant changes at the beginning of the year. At the end of September, the occupancy rate of this property was 98%.

In the third quarter, INVL Baltic Real Estate also finalized the architectural design project for the reconstruction of the Pramogu bankas building, with capital repairs based on this project set to begin in early 2026.

The value of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate amounted to EUR 47.4 million at the end of September 2025, which is 11.4% higher than at the end of the previous year.

The company's consolidated equity at the end of September 2025 was EUR 27.78 million. This represents EUR 3.49 per share, and over the year (compared to the end of September 2024), taking into account the impact of paid dividends, it increased by 21.4%.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaures Miestelis, the Pramogu bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52-ha of land in Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company's properties had occupancies of 82% to 98% at the end of September 2025.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,600 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of September 2025 was EUR 47.4 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. Since 2016, the INVL Baltic Real Estate has paid a total of EUR 2.38 in dividends per share to investors.

INVL Baltic Real Estate is a closed-ended investment company managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. It will operate as a closed-ended investment company until 2046, with the possibility of a 20-year extension.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit www.invl.com/en/.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail ?vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com