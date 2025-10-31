Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (CGEO)



31-Oct-2025

London, UK, 31 October 2025 Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (CGEO) Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (LSE: CGEO) Georgia Capital (GCAP) reported strong Q325 results, with 7.9% quarterly growth in NAV per share (on a total return basis, in Georgian lari), continuing its long-term growth path (five-year NAV CAGR stands at 29.1%) and bringing its one-year sterling NAV performance to 63.2%. The main value driver remained the listed Lion Finance Group, which posted an 8.1% share price increase in the quarter. The private portfolio showed a 6.7% increase in value, reflecting good operational performance, which prompted GCAP to increase its expectations of 2025 dividend income to GEL200m (from GEL180m), with a view that this increase will be permanent. The NAV per share growth was also supported by GCAP's NAV-accretive buybacks (+1.2pp), as the company continues to deploy its GEL700m capital return programme, scheduled until end-2027. After the current tranche of US$50m is concluded, the remaining capital to be deployed will amount to GEL300m, which translates to 6.5% of end-September NAV. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



