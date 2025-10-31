3rd Hainan Free Trade Port International Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Forum & Deep-Sea Technology Innovation Conference 2025: Representatives from 25 countries discussed deep-sea tech innovation in Sanya, China

SANYA, China, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 28 to 31 October, the 3rd Hainan Free Trade Port International Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Forum (ISTICF) & Deep-Sea Technology Innovation Conference (DSTIC) 2025, themed "Deep-sea innovation convergence charting a new chapter " was held in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. More than 400 representatives from over 250 institutions across 25 countries participated in in-depth exchanges and discussions focusing on deep-sea technological innovation.

The forum focused on key areas including deep-sea resource development, intelligent equipment, ecological conservation, and the marine economy, with one plenary forum, eight sub-forums, and four side events. An official from the Hainan Provincial Department of Science and Technology noted that newly introduced topics this year included sessions on "Deep-Sea Intelligent Equipment Technology" and "Artificial Intelligence Technologies for Marine Environmental Sensing and Exploration". For the third consecutive year, the forum hosted the China Ocean Engineering Design Competition and the Deep-Sea Advanced Technology & Equipment Achievement Exhibition, while launching the first edition of the World University Underwater Robotics Competition, further enriching the forum's thematic contents and side events.

As significant outcomes of the forum, the opening day saw the release of the "Consensus 2025: Uniting for Deep-sea Big Science, Pioneering Global Hadal Frontiers", the establishment of the Underwater Robotics Industry Alliance, and the signing ceremony of agreements for the Deep-Sea Technology Venture Capital Fund.

In his opening speech, an official from the Hainan Provincial Government introduced the province's key achievements in deep-sea science this year. He noted that the province is committed to building a modern industrial system with distinct local features and advantages, and expressed the hope of deepening international cooperation in areas such as deep-sea scientific research, blue carbon trading, and marine protected area development. He emphasized Hainan's efforts to integrate deep-sea technology with artificial intelligence, blockchain, and ecological systems to foster an innovative deep-sea industrial chain.

Shahbaz KHAN, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, remarked that with three consecutive years of participation, the Office has witnessed Hainan's remarkable progress in deep-sea science, technology, and industry. He expressed his willingness to take Hainan as a model to share China's experience in building marine ecological civilization, promoting the marine Silk Road culture, and developing cutting-edge deep-sea technologies to the world.

As the host venue, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, a leading tech industrial park, is accelerating its transformation into a pivotal hub for China's deep-sea technological innovation. It has already attracted over 20 leading marine-focused universities and research institutions, along with more than 1,500 marine tech enterprises, and established multiple national-level laboratories and research platforms.

