Igraine Plc - Result of General Meeting and Board Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

Igraine Plc

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting and Board Changes

Igraine PLC is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, all conditions precedent relating to the proposed placing and subscription (together the "Fundraise") announced on 14 October 2025 have now been met.

As of the date of this announcement, £3,911,000 of the Fundraise monies have been received by the Company. The £3,240,000balance, consisting of funds raised via Subscription directly by the Company, have as yet not been received by the Company. The Board understands that these funds are in transit, but due primarily to issues with international bank transfers, receipt has been delayed. Therefore, at this stage application has been made only for the 1,564,400,000shares to be issued as a result of the placing successfully conducted by Peterhouse Capital Limited, Igraine's Broker, and that part of the Subscription where funds have been received, to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market (the "First Admission"). It is expected that the First Admission shares will be admitted to trading on Tuesday, 4 November 2025. A further announcement will be made by the Company upon receipt of the remaining Subscription funds, at which time details of the resultant Second Admission will be provided.

The First Admission shares will, on Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions hereafter declared, paid or made on the ordinary share capital of the Company.

As announced on 14 October 2025, following today's General Meeting, Oliver Murphy has joined the Board and Simon Grant-Rennick has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Simon for his support and service over recent years. He has been instrumental in stabilising the Company and helping position it to be able to take advantage of opportunities such as those presented by this transaction. We wish Simon the best of luck in his future endeavours. The Board of the Company would also like to welcome Oliver Murphy to the Board.

Oliver Murphy is investing a total of £15,000 in the Fundraising, as further detailed below.

The proxy voting results of the resolutions are set out below:

Resolution For Against Discretion to Chairman Percentage of Voting Rights Withheld Total 01 93,546,700 Nil Nil 77.15% 272,545 93,819,245 02 93,546,700 Nil Nil 77.15% 272,545 93,819,245 03 93,476,700 70,000 Nil 77.15% 272,545 93,819,245 04 93,546,700 Nil Nil 77.15% 272,545 93,819,245 Total Voting Rights 121,246,692

The change of name of the Company to EthTry Plc will be effective once Companies House has issued a certificate of incorporation on change of name and a further announcement will be made when the name is formally effective. The Company's ticker will change to ETHY on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Following First Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,685,646,692 Ordinary Shares, with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 1,685,646,692 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular to shareholders dated 16 October 2025.

