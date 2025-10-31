Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2025 17:22 Uhr
World Internet of Things Exposition 2025: World IoT Expo 2025: Opening a New Chapter of IoT Innovation through Deep Integration with Artificial Intelligence

WUXI, China, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Internet of Things Exposition 2025, themed "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Frontiers," is held from October 31 to November 2 in Wuxi, an eastern city in China.

The World Internet of Things Expo 2025 in Wuxi

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This year's expo features an IoT Products and Applications Exhibition covering 50,000 square meters at the Taihu International Expo Center, divided into four main sections: Industry Applications Hall, IoT Capabilities Hall, Intelligent Connectivity Ecosystem Hall, and Smart Life Hall. Nearly 400 companies from the IoT sector showcase cutting-edge applications. The event brings together over 1,000 guests, including representatives from more than 50 Fortune Global 500 and publicly listed companies, as well as over 50 foreign experts.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has become an industrial hallmark of Wuxi, and the World Internet of Things Expo is the city's signature event. Since 2016, the China International IoT (Sensor Network) Expo was upgraded to the World IoT Expo and has gradually developed into the largest and most prestigious national-level exhibition in China's IoT sector.

In recent years, Wuxi has established the only national-level advanced manufacturing cluster in the IoT sector. The cluster's revenue from large-scale enterprises has surpassed 250 billion yuan, marking the city's transformation from the "launching ground of IoT" to a "leading city in IoT."

At present, artificial intelligence (AI) is developing rapidly and empowering countless industries. Experts at the expo noted that the IoT serves as the foundation for AI to connect with the physical world and as a channel for algorithms and computing power to enter real-world applications. The integration of the two technologies holds vast and promising potential.

Wuxi is actively enhancing the intelligence of all layers of its IoT ecosystem and is strategically advancing applications in connected vehicles, industrial IoT, low-altitude intelligent networks, and satellite internet. By deeply integrating with AI, the city aims to open a new chapter in innovative IoT development.

Source: World Internet of Things Exposition 2025



Contact person: Mr. Feng, Tel: 86-10-63074558

