THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) ("Teledyne") announced today the successful completion of the acquisition of the TransponderTech business from Saab AB. The newly acquired business Teledyne FLIR TransponderTech AB will join Teledyne's Raymarine, FLIR Marine, ChartWorld and Teledyne CARIS brands, broadening the group's maritime technology solutions.Based outside of Linköping Sweden, the company will market its products and solutions as FLIR TransponderTech. The brand will continue to innovate and deliver leading Automatic Identification System (AIS), VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies. Going forward, FLIR TransponderTech will be well-positioned to continue to pioneer maritime communication solutions for civil and military customers in shipping, marine traffic, airborne and space segments."We are delighted to welcome the TransponderTech team to the Teledyne family," said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "From complete autonomous underwater vehicles to products and services for large Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) class vessels, maritime instrumentation and software for imaging, navigation, and safety are core markets for Teledyne. FLIR TransponderTech's communications and navigation solutions are highly complementary and further expand FLIR Marine's portfolio of industrial, military, and airborne technologies."About TeledyneTeledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary NoticeThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to an acquisition of a business. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors, including the ability of Teledyne and the acquired businesses to achieve anticipated synergies and Teledyne's ability to integrate the acquired businesses, as well as market and economic conditions beyond Teledyne's control, could change anticipated results. There are additional risks associated with operating businesses internationally, including those arising from United States and foreign government policy and regulatory changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.ContactsMarine Industry Media Contact:Andrew GoldenPrincipalRushton Gregory Communications617-413-6521agolden@rushtongregory.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251031444900/en/