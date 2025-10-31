HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Named One of LinkedIn's 2025 Top Startups in Dallas

Recognition highlights the company's rapid growth, AI innovation and impact on local and global entrepreneurship

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / HighLevel, the AI-powered Business Operating System for sales, marketing and operations, has been named one of LinkedIn's Top 10 Startups 2025: Dallas Edition, an annual ranking that spotlights the most promising emerging companies in the region.

This recognition places HighLevel among a select group of startups driving innovation, attracting top talent and reshaping what business growth looks like in a tech-driven economy. For a platform designed to empower entrepreneurs, agencies and small businesses with AI-first tools, it's a milestone that feels personal.

"We built HighLevel to help others build," said Robin Alex, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "From the beginning, our goal was to enable people to launch, scale and succeed without needing a degree in development or a dozen disconnected tools. Being recognized by LinkedIn means we're not just growing; we're helping others in the Dallas area and beyond do the same."

Building the AI Operating System for Modern Businesses

HighLevel's momentum stems from a simple but bold vision: remove the complexity from running a business. What started as an all-in-one marketing platform has evolved into a full-fledged AI Business Operating System, combining powerful automation with humanlike intelligence. With tools like:

AI Employee - autonomously follows up, qualifies and books appointments 24/7

Conversation AI - handles real-time customer support and outreach in natural language

Voice AI - answers inbound calls, responds to FAQs and schedules appointments

MCP Server - securely connects AI agents to real workflows and systems

Ask AI + Brand Voice AI - enables on-brand actions and content from a single prompt

HighLevel is not just building tools. It's creating a framework for the next generation of AI-powered entrepreneurship.

"We're proud of the platform we've built, but what excites us most is what our users are building with it," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder at HighLevel. "From real estate and med spas to coaches and consultants, our users are automating growth in ways that would've taken entire teams a few years ago. And they're doing it with AI they can actually control."

A Platform Powering a Global Movement

HighLevel now supports over 2 million businesses worldwide, with users sending more than 1.86 billion messages and creating over 67 million new leads every month. But the impact isn't just in numbers; it's in what those numbers represent:

Hours saved through automation

Sales closed through smarter follow-ups

Teams empowered to do more with less

HighLevel continues to scale with purpose by investing in people, innovation and long-term impact. By staying focused on sustainable growth and real-world outcomes, the company is building something that lasts.

Why This Recognition Matters

LinkedIn's Top Startups list is based on four pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement and the ability to attract talent from top companies. HighLevel's inclusion signals a shift in how today's workforce views opportunity: toward mission-driven companies, flexible remote culture and the rise of AI-enabled entrepreneurship.

"We're grateful to be recognized by LinkedIn, especially alongside other Dallas companies driving real change," said Shaun Clark, Co-Founder at HighLevel. "Texas has always been a place where builders thrive and we're honored to represent what's possible when you combine talent, innovation and heart."

As HighLevel prepares to expand its AI ecosystem and community of creators, this recognition serves as a reminder: the future of business isn't just digital. It's intelligent, intentional and HighLevel.

