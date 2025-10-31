VSee Health Accelerates Teleradiology Domination

100K+ READS IN 6 MONTHS, FULL ROLLOUT TO 35 HOSPITALS BY YEAR-END - PRIME TIME FOR INVESTORS IN A $455B FEDERAL BOOM

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Buckle up, investors: VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), the AI-powered telehealth trailblazer that's already sparking a 285% stock surge on its FedRAMP High breakthrough, is unleashing a teleradiology blitzkrieg. Just six months after launch, VSEE's cutting-edge platform has blasted through over 100,000 radiology reads across 18 of 35 locked-in hospitals - with the remaining 17 sites firing up before December 31.

This isn't incremental growth; it's a revenue rocket primed to supercharge ARR in a market exploding from $10.5-15.6B today to $56-89B by 2035 (18-25% CAGR). Amid a crushing 15% U.S. radiologist shortage and chronic disease epidemics, VSEE is the agile disruptor outpacing lumbering giants with 12-month onboarding slogs - delivering lightning-fast deployments to post-acute, rural, and global hotspots.

Why This Ignites Investor Fireworks:

Blistering Scale-Up: From zero to 18 hospitals in half a year, building on NASA pilots and a nationwide Qatar rollout. VSEE's modular beast - think AI triage slashing delays, predictive analytics spotting risks before they erupt, and automated docs boosting telehealth completion by 88% - is tailor-made for critical care and robotic ops. Add a cloud video system that thrives on 50 kbit/s 3G networks, and you've got unbreakable access for underserved America.

FedRAMP High:The Golden Ticket: Fresh off HHS's elite security stamp (October 28), VSEE is now unlocked for $455B in federal telehealth deals by 2030 - think DoD, HHS expansions, and seamless agency adoptions. This moat-crushing milestone, layered on a game-changing $10M+ Level 1 hospital contract (doubling ARR and fueling a 66% stock pop), positions VSEE as the go-to for secure, scalable care in a post-COVID world demanding 24/7 diagnostics.

Market Momentum on Steroids: While competitors chase high-volume whales, VSEE's nimble edge targets the underserved goldmine - faster ramps, lower costs, and AI firepower amid radiologist droughts. Q2 revenue already rocketed 98% YoY to $3.4M (47% margins), with debt slashed and Nasdaq compliance locked in. Analysts are buzzing: "Strong Buy" with $5 targets (400%+ upside) as VSEE rides AI adoption, chronic care surges, and telemedicine tailwinds.

"VSEE isn't just deploying tech - we're revolutionizing how healthcare heroes battle shortages and save lives, from rural clinics to federal frontlines," said Dr. Imo Aisiku. "With 100K reads under our belt and 35 hospitals in the pipeline, we're not waiting for the future. We're building it - and investors, this is your launchpad."

The Bottom Line for Savvy Investors: In a fragmented teleradiology arena where scale meets innovation, VSEE's explosive trajectory - 2-3x revenue potential in 2026 - screams undervalued gem.

Don't sleep on this: As federal doors fling open and hospital stacks multiply, VSEE is geared for liftoff in the $89B endgame. For more on VSEE's investor arsenal, visit vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements? You bet - but backed by real reads, real contracts, and real momentum.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com.

