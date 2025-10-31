DK Electronic Materials has launched mass production of high-copper paste, with full gigawatt-scale manufacturing lines to be operational by the fourth quarter.DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) told investors that cooperation with major downstream customers had progressed, and its high-copper paste products have entered volume production. Full GW-scale production lines are expected to be in operation by the fourth quarter. The company said it had made advances in seed layer formulation and paste design, demonstrating compatibility and scalability with TOPCon 3.0 high-efficiency cell processes. Longi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...