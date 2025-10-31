The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Unifies Global Aviation Business to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Strategic alignment enhances company's ability to serve a diverse and expanding customer base across commercial, military and private aviation sectors

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is reinforcing its commitment to the aviation industry by bringing together its global Aviation business under a unified global structure. This strategic move reflects Goodyear's focus on delivering premium performance, innovation and value to aviation customers worldwide.

As part of this alignment, Goodyear has appointed Joe Burke as vice president, Global Aviation, effective November 1, 2025. In this role, Burke will oversee strategy and execution across all geographies, reporting to Grégory Boucharlat, senior vice president, Global Commercial.

With deep experience across both Commercial and Aviation segments, Burke brings extensive industry knowledge and a proven track record, including more than a decade within Goodyear. His expertise well positions him to lead this specialized segment, driving continued innovation and growth across the company's global aviation operations.

Goodyear's Aviation business continues to be a key contributor to the company's global portfolio, driven by the company's deep history within the industry and a relentless focus on performance and innovation. By aligning its global operations, Goodyear is strengthening its ability to meet the evolving needs of aviation customers and deliver advanced solutions that support their success in the air and on the ground.

"Aviation is a strategic and high-value segment for Goodyear, and we're proud of the legacy we've built over the past century," said Boucharlat. "By aligning our global capabilities, we're better positioned to serve our customers with some of the industry's most trusted products and services. Joe's leadership and experience will be instrumental in driving the next chapter of Goodyear's growth in aviation."

For more than a century, Goodyear has been at the forefront of aviation tire technology. From developing the world's first pneumatic aircraft tire in 1909 to supporting millions of landings through its rigorous testing programs, Goodyear continues to push boundaries in aircraft tire innovation. Today, Goodyear's products serve a wide range of aviation segments, including commercial airlines, military fleets and private aircraft, helping operators improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.

With a legacy of engineering excellence and a focus on continuous improvement, Goodyear is proud to be a trusted partner to original equipment manufacturers, pilots and fleet managers across the globe.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 51 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

