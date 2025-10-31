BCII Enterprises Inc. Signs 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Digital Landia Inc. to Launch Revolutionary Tokenization Product

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII), a Nevada corporation, announced today the formation of a strategic 50/50 joint venture with Digital Landia Inc., a Miami, Florida-based technology firm. The partnership aims to develop and distribute an innovative tokenization solution designed to empower emerging growth companies.

The inaugural product, "Coupon Token," is positioned as the first digital instrument engineered to eliminate value destruction caused by naked shorting, a persistent issue for growth enterprises on public markets. By directly linking token issuance to genuine company revenues, Coupon Token offers a breakthrough way to attract and reward investors while promoting transparent, sustainable growth.

BCII Enterprises Inc. and Digital Landia Inc. will collaborate on technology, distribution, and market education to ensure widespread adoption and impact. The companies expect to commence rollout of Coupon Token in Q1 2026 and will provide further details via investor channels in the coming weeks.

