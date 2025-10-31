Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.10.2025 18:14 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BCII Enterprises Inc. Signs 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Digital Landia Inc. to Launch Revolutionary Tokenization Product

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII), a Nevada corporation, announced today the formation of a strategic 50/50 joint venture with Digital Landia Inc., a Miami, Florida-based technology firm. The partnership aims to develop and distribute an innovative tokenization solution designed to empower emerging growth companies.

The inaugural product, "Coupon Token," is positioned as the first digital instrument engineered to eliminate value destruction caused by naked shorting, a persistent issue for growth enterprises on public markets. By directly linking token issuance to genuine company revenues, Coupon Token offers a breakthrough way to attract and reward investors while promoting transparent, sustainable growth.

BCII Enterprises Inc. and Digital Landia Inc. will collaborate on technology, distribution, and market education to ensure widespread adoption and impact. The companies expect to commence rollout of Coupon Token in Q1 2026 and will provide further details via investor channels in the coming weeks.

For media inquiries:

Contact: BCII Enterprises Inc.
Email: info@bcii.com

Contact: Digital Landia Inc.
Email: pr@digitallandia.com

SOURCE: BCII Enterprises Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bcii%c2%a0enterprises-inc.-signs-50%2f50-joint-venture-agreement-with-digita-1095570

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.