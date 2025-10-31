Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
31.10.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that today it made a market purchase of 15,002 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.03% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 381.00 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 49,826,436 Ordinary shares, of which 19,585,010 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 30,241,426 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure 30,241,426 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



