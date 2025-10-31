MACOMPTA.FR ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025/2026

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025/2026

Lagord, October 31, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its financial calendar for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

October 15, 2025 Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 January 15, 2026 Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 February 26, 2026 Half-year results for fiscal year 2025/2026 April 15, 2026 Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 July 15, 2026 Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 October 15, 2026 Annual results for fiscal year 2025/2026

The financial calendar is available on MACOMPTA.FR's investor website: https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/financial-calendar/

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

