Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) (formerly Quetzal Copper Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 22, 2025, the Company has completed its name change from "Quetzal Copper Corp." to "Silverco Mining Ltd." (the "Name Change").

Due to a labour dispute between the British Columbia General Employees' Union and the government of British Columbia, BC Registries, the government body responsible for registrations of businesses, was temporarily closed. As a result, the Company was unable to legally change its name at the time of completing its reverse takeover of Silverco Mining Corp., which closed on October 17, 2025.

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "SICO," with 32,616,265 shares outstanding. The Company anticipates its common shares will commence trading under the new name at market open on November 4, 2025.

There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the Name Change. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common shares certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged. The Company's new CUSIP number is 827924101 and its new ISIN number is CA8279241019.

About the Company

The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Mine Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with permitted tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a permitted, past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometers west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

