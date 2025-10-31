American Association for Respiratory Care: Recognizing Excellence in Respiratory Care and Education AARC Awards 2026-2027 Apex Designations

ADDISON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) is proud to recognize 22 organizations for their exemplary demonstration of best practices in respiratory care and education as the 2026-2027 Apex Designation recipients. These organizations are part of an elite, worldwide group of respiratory care departments and educational programs that have met the stringent quality, clinical practice, or educational program criteria for the designation.

"The AARC Apex Designation honors respiratory care departments and educational programs that exemplify excellence in evidence-based care and uphold the highest standards in patient care and education," said AARC President Dana Evans, MHA, RRT, RRT-NPS, FACHE. "These organizations are leaders in our field-setting the standard for high-quality respiratory therapy. Earning the Apex Designation reflects not only specialized clinical and educational expertise, but also a deep commitment to advancing care for patients of all ages in the communities they serve. The AARC is proud to recognize the 2026-2027 Apex designees for their exceptional contributions to our profession."

AARC is leading the advancement of the respiratory care profession. Since 2017, the Apex Designation has distinguished organizations for their commitment to excellence in professional development, evidence-based care, quality improvement, and education. The Apex Designation includes six categories for recognition: acute care hospitals, international acute care, home medical equipment companies, long-term care facilities, education programs, and dedicated transport teams.

###

About the AARC

Founded in 1947, the American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care. We encourage and promote professional excellence, advance the science and practice of respiratory care, and advocate for patients, their families, the public, the profession, and the respiratory therapist. Supporting more than 42,000 members worldwide, the AARC is a not-for-profit professional association headquartered in Addison, TX. Learn more about us at www.aarc.org.

Contact Information

Nancy Calaway

Vice President, Marketing and Communication

newsroom@aarc.org





SOURCE: American Association for Respiratory Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/recognizing-excellence-in-respiratory-care-and-education-aarc-awards-1094486