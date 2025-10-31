ConcordRENTS: Clyde Morris Landings Dedicates 88% of Units to Affordable Housing Amid Daytona Beach Market Rate Housing Growth

Yardi Matrix data suggests over 90% of new local apartment units are market-rate, underscoring the vital role Clyde Morris Landings plays for working families and seniors.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / A significant gap is widening between affordable and market-rate housing options in Northern Daytona Beach. According to recent data from Yardi Matrix, approximately 2,604 new apartment units are currently planned or under construction in the market. Of this total, a staggering 91.5% or 2,382 units have the potential to be designated as market-rate, non-affordable housing. At time of release, just 8.5% or 222 prospective units are committed as fully affordable.

Clyde Morris Landings exists to directly address this critical imbalance. Of the 709 total apartment homes, 621 units, an impressive 88%, are dedicated to serving hardworking households with limited incomes. This dedication establishes Clyde Morris Landings as one of the most significant and impactful affordable housing communities in the Daytona Beach area. Units are committed to households earning no more than 80% area median income by way of restricting rental rates to those released by US Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Current three-bedroom rents range from $1,234 to $1,399 and include a reserved parking space as well as a washer/dryer. Inclusive of five phases, Clyde Morris Landings operates four out of the five as fully affordable apartment homes, of which two are dedicated to serving local seniors while the balance offers income and rent restricted housing for Daytona Beach families.

Clyde Morris Landings is home to a resident population of over 1,600 individuals. The community fosters a diverse and inclusive environment, providing stable, quality homes for the families and seniors who are essential to making Daytona Beach thrive.

The community has remained deeply committed to existing not only as an affordable living option but also delivering thoughtful amenities across its multi-phase development, designed to promote security, health, and social connections for all residents:

The property offers a sport court, dog park, business center, and multiple fitness facilities that support community engagement and active living for all ages.

Specialized clubroom and fitness facilities are included for the senior living community, tailored to meet their specific recreational and wellness needs.

Management has implemented strategic improvements, including enhanced security protocols and controlled access gates, to maximize resident safety and foster a peaceful overall living experience.

In an ever-expanding multifamily housing market, Clyde Morris Landings stands out as a trusted local leader, delivering high-quality, affordable apartment homes for residents of all ages who live, work, and thrive in Daytona Beach.

Managed by ConcordRENTS, Clyde Morris Landings is a multi-phase residential community in Daytona Beach, Florida, providing a quality mix of affordable and market-rate housing. Focused on inclusion, quality, and resident wellbeing, the community is dedicated to providing essential housing solutions for families, seniors, and professionals across various income levels. To learn more about the Clyde Morris Landings communities, visit www.MyClydeMorrisLandings.com or call (855) 913-0240

