Lost Solider Oil & Gas: Lost Soldier Oil & Gas to Attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference

Company to Engage Industry Leaders on the Responsible Development of Wyoming's Bison Basin Natural Gas Resources

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Lost Soldier Oil and Gas ("Lost Soldier or the "Company"), an oil and gas company unlocking the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years in Wyoming's Bison Basin, today announced that management will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) taking place in Abu Dhabi November 3-6, 2025.

During the conference, Lost Soldier's management team will meet with industry partners, policymakers, and prospective stakeholders to discuss its approach to responsibly developing Wyoming's Bison Basin oil and gas resources while preserving the surrounding environment.

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC)

Date: November 3-6, 2025

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ADIPEC convenes oil, gas, and energy companies and professionals to discuss and discover prospects and opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), buyers and sellers meet, learn, and network during the conference to develop business and discover new products, solutions and technologies. More than 2,200 exhibiting companies, and numerous country pavilions, participate and attend the many conferences and discussions held as part of the event.

"ADIPEC is one of the world's most influential events and a key forum for engaging with the energy industry," said Marc Bruner, Chief Executive Officer of Lost Solider Oil & Gas. "The conference is attended by over 205,000 energy professionals, including senior executives, policymakers, ministers, and engineers from around the world. It draws attendees from the entire energy value chain, including national and international oil companies, service providers, and technology innovators, making it a global hub for energy discussion, investment, and innovation.

"As a company focused on responsible energy development in the U.S., the event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our progress in developing the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years - 6 TCF potential, 24,000 acres, with direct pipeline access to supply the clean, reliable natural gas America needs to build and sustain its AI-driven future," concluded Bruner.

For more information contact Invest@lsogllc.com or call us at (720) 807-0440 to book a 1x1 meeting at ADIPEC.

Lost Soldier is currently raising capital through a Regulation D 506(c) offering for accredited investors. Visit the following link to learn more: invest.lostsoldier.com

About Lost Soldier Oil and Gas

Lost Soldier is unlocking the largest natural gas discovery in the Western U.S. in 40 years - 6 TCF potential, 24,000 acres, and direct pipeline access. Lost Soldier is dedicated to responsibly developing Wyoming's Bison Basin oil and gas resources while preserving the surrounding environment. Operations are centered in the Wild Mustang Federal Unit, an area rich in history and wildlife, including grazing cattle, elk, antelope, and wild mustangs. Drawing inspiration from the nearby Lost Soldier oilfield, located 15 miles southeast of our discovery well, this field is one of Wyoming's oldest, and has produced over 400 million barrels of oil since its discovery. Today, it continues to produce over 1 million barrels per year. Lost Soldier leverages the area's proven geology to unlock its vast potential, using custom-built drilling rigs and skilled crews to ensure efficient, cost-effective resource extraction while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. For more information visit: invest.lostsoldier.com

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

720-807-0440

invest@lsogllc.com

