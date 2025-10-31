Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors, a Georgia-based roofing and exterior restoration company, today announced the acquisition of TC Roofing & Restorations, a Dallas-Fort Worth firm recognized for its GAF Master Elite certification and strong record in storm restoration services. The acquisition marks Peachtree's first major expansion into the Texas market and reflects its strategy to strengthen service capacity across regions with high storm activity.

"Dallas homeowners experience some of the most unpredictable weather in the country, and reliable restoration work is essential," said Michael Johnson, President of Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors. "Our integration with TC Roofing brings together two experienced teams committed to craftsmanship, safety, and customer care."

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors provides residential and commercial roofing, storm-damage repair, siding, and gutter installation services. The company holds certifications from leading manufacturers including GAF and CertainTeed, maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and has completed more than 8,000 projects across the Southeast.

TC Roofing & Restorations, based in Dallas, is among a small number of contractors in the DFW area that have achieved GAF Master Elite status, a certification held by fewer than two percent of roofing companies nationwide according to GAF. The company's work focuses on storm restoration and insurance-supported repair, helping homeowners and businesses recover quickly after severe weather events.

"At TC Roofing & Restorations, our mission has always been to help clients restore their properties and peace of mind after a storm," said Michael Johnson. "Growing Peachtree allows us to continue that mission with expanded resources, additional training, and enhanced product access."

Under the new structure, TC Roofing & Restorations will continue to operate in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, supported by Peachtree's management and operational framework. The integration will provide local homeowners access to extended warranty programs, advanced inspection technology, and educational resources on storm preparedness and property maintenance. The combined team will also lead community-focused initiatives designed to improve homeowner awareness of roof maintenance and insurance documentation.

"This collaboration enables us to share best practices and reinforce our collective commitment to service," Johnson added. "Together, we aim to provide dependable solutions for property owners in every stage of the restoration process." The transaction expands Peachtree's geographic reach and operational capacity while maintaining its customer-first approach. Both companies emphasize that all current client projects will continue without interruption, and existing warranties remain in effect.

About TC Roofing & Restorations:

TC Roofing & Restorations is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based roofing company and a GAF Master Elite Certified contractor. The firm specializes in storm restoration, roof replacement, and insurance-supported repairs. TC Roofing & Restorations is dedicated to helping homeowners and businesses recover from storm damage quickly and efficiently, with a focus on quality craftsmanship, transparency, and customer care. For more information, visit www.TCRoofingExperts.com

About Peachtree Roofing Exteriors:

Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors is a full-service roofing and exterior restoration company headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. Founded in 2012, the company provides residential and commercial roofing, siding, gutter installation, and storm-damage repair services throughout the Southeastern United States. Peachtree is certified by leading manufacturers, maintains an A+ rating with the BBB, and is recognized for its long-standing commitment to safety, integrity, and customer satisfaction. For additional information about Peachtree Roofing & Exteriors, visit www.peachtreerestorations.com.

