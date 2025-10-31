Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Vickerman, a trusted name in professional holiday decor for more than 80 years, has announced the launch of its new "Design Center," an online hub that showcases the creativity of professional designers while making it easier than ever for consumers to find and connect with them.

(Source: Vickerman)

Known for supplying commercial-grade Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, garlands, and specialty decor, Vickerman has long supported decorators who transform hotels, shopping malls, resorts, and private residences into festive destinations. The new Design Center expands that support by giving designers a space to feature their completed projects, turning inspiration into opportunity.

"For decades, we have worked behind the scenes to help professionals bring their visions to life," said Randy Schuster, co-owner and partner of Vickerman. "Now, we are giving those designers a platform to showcase their artistry directly to the people who want to hire them. It's about helping our partners grow their businesses while giving consumers access to proven, creative talent."

The Design Center functions as a digital portfolio. Each designer can upload images of their projects, whether a 50-foot tree in a hotel lobby or a series of custom wreaths for a boutique retailer, and create a profile that reflects their style. Consumers browsing the site can view these portfolios, compare styles, and even filter by location to find professionals in their area. For national designers, the platform provides exposure to clients across the country who may want to fly them in for high-profile installations.

(Source: Vickerman)

"This is not just a gallery; it's a matchmaking tool," Schuster explained. "If a hotel in Chicago wants a designer who specializes in oversized commercial décor, they can now find them on our site. If a homeowner in Florida wants to replicate a project they saw online, they can connect with the designer who created it. That level of access has never been available in our industry before."

The launch of the Design Center builds on Vickerman's existing suite of digital tools created for professional efficiency and sustainability. The company's popular Ornament Calculator and Wreath Calculator allow designers to determine the exact number of ornaments needed for a given project, ensuring precision while reducing unnecessary waste. Ornament color sample kits help decorators present ideas to clients, while the project management feature allows designers to organize items for multiple installations and place orders only when they are ready to execute.

"Everything we do is about saving designers' time, money, and resources," Schuster said. "By ordering only what they need and being able to manage projects online, decorators work smarter and more sustainably. Now, with the Design Center, they can also promote the results of that work and attract new clients."

For consumers, the platform creates a more transparent and engaging experience. Instead of guessing what a decorator's work might look like, they can browse real-world examples, view multiple projects by the same designer, and make more informed decisions about who to hire. For designers, the exposure to Vickerman's web traffic, which tends to peak during the holiday season, represents a major marketing opportunity.

"This is a big step forward for our industry," Schuster emphasized. "We see ourselves as partners, not just suppliers. The Design Center is the ultimate tool to help our designers succeed, gain visibility, and grow their client base while continuing to bring holiday magic to life."

By launching the Design Center, Vickerman continues its legacy of combining tradition with innovation. The platform highlights the artistry of professional holiday decor while giving consumers direct access to the experts behind the designs, ensuring that every season shines brighter than the last.

Source: The Newsdesk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272760

SOURCE: Prodigy PR