Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice Of Data Breach

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Baltimore Lab School Inc. ("Baltimore Lab School") is a nonpublic special education school for children that fell victim of a cyber incident.

What Happened?

On November 16, 2024, Baltimore Lab School learned of a potential IT incident after being notified by law enforcement. Ultimately, it was determined that this was a ransomware event. Upon discovery, Baltimore Lab School took immediate action, which included taking its systems offline and retaining outside cybersecurity specialists to lead an investigation. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor acquired certain personal information. As part of the investigation, this included retaining a data mining team to identify the data involved and to whom the data belonged. Baltimore Lab School was unable to locate all the addresses of individuals whose information may have been involved, and as a result, Baltimore Lab School is issuing this public notice to inform all potentially impacted individuals.

What Information Was Involved?

The information involved may vary from person to person, the types of information involved includes first and last name, in combination with one or more of the following data elements: information about special needs or disability, and/or school account username and password. Individual notifications were mailed out on a rolling basis, starting on August 18, 2025. To date, Baltimore Lab School is not aware of any reports of identity fraud or fraudulent activity involving any of this information.

What Is Baltimore Lab School Doing?

Baltimore Lab School established a professional assistance line operated by Cyberscout, a TransUnion company. The call center is available to provide assistance to individuals with queries concerning the incident. Individuals who believe their information may have been involved in the incident and have not received direct notification may contact our call center at 1-833-426-3205, Monday through Friday (excluding federal and major U.S. holidays), from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

What You Can Do.

As a general matter, individuals may remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on your accounts, please promptly contact the financial institution, health insurance provider, or company. Individuals also are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or your state Attorney General. Persons whose information has been misused may file a complaint with the FTC. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information

You can find Baltimore Lab School's Notice of Data Breach at https://www.baltimorelabschool.org/about/notice-of-data-breach.cfm. For questions concerning the Notice of Data Breach, dated October 17, 2025, individuals may contact Baltimore Lab School's professional response center at 1-833-426-3205 Monday through Friday (excluding federal and major U.S. holidays), from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

