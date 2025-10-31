Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) ("Lipari" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended and restated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Tchiuzo Kimberlite, Lunda Sul, Angola" for its Tchitengo Project, located in the Lunda Sul Province of Angola.

The amended report, dated October 31, 2025 with an effective date of October 29, 2024, replaces the previous version filed on SEDAR+ on June 17, 2025. The amendments were made following a review by the Ontario Securities Commission and are intended to clarify certain technical disclosures in accordance with NI 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 requirements.

Summary of Amendments

The revisions include:

A new section in the Technical Report that determines that the Tchiuzo kimberlite has Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE") as defined by the Canadian Institute of Metallurgy ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves 2014 ("CIM Definition Standards").

The addition of Carlos Guzmán of NCL Ingeniería Y, Construcción SPA as a Qualified Person and additional disclosure regarding the Qualified Persons and the associated Qualified Person Certificates.

Amendments to address deficiencies related to the requirements and presentation of the Technical Report with respect to Form 43-101F1, including: Amendments to the Title Page of the Technical Report; Addition of a Signature Page and a Table of Contents; Additional disclosure in the Summary section of the Technical Report regarding the Phase I Confirmatory Drilling Program and Mineral Resource Estimate; and Additional disclosure by the Qualified Person regarding Adjacent Properties.



The principal amendment to the Technical Report addresses the requirement under NI43-101 that states that a mineral resource must have RPEEE. The geological resource model used by Z Star for their Mineral Resource Estimation was constrained using economic and technical variables and diamond prices of US$100 per carat, to approximate the highest value estimated by Compton in his March 2024 report. These variables were input into the Whittle software to produce a pit shell to constrain the resources. The result produced a positive value, indicating that the Tchiuzo kimberlite resource meets the CIMM Definition Standards for RPEEE. The constrained mineral resources are presented in the following table.

Class of Resource Lithology Tonnes Grade

cpht (+1.0mm) Carats

(+1.0mm) Indicated TKB 13,215,774 48.7 6,434,374 TK 15,574,869 46.0 7,163,857 Total 28,790,642 47.2 13,598,231 Inferred TKB 169,513 39.9 67,613 TK 1,583,630 36.0 570,107 SAPR 1,486,620 54.0 802,775 OVB 940,795 24.0 225,791 BVRS 2,285,546 14.0 319,976 Total 6,466,103 30.7 1,986,261

The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, are Sean Duggan for the block modeling and classification and Carlos Guzmán for RPEEE. Mineral Resources are reported as constrained by a pit shell optimized with overall slopes angles varying from 38° to 41°, mining cost of 3.7/t, $6.79/t for process and 98% recovery, $2.94/t for G&A, 5% for Government royalty and a diamond price of $100/ct. At this scenario the cut-off is 10.45cpht. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained carats. Tonnage is in metric units and grade in carats per hundred tonnes. The estimated is based on a 1 mm diamond bottom cutoff size, appropriate for commercial diamond mining operations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Doyle, P.Geo., of Falmar Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and is the Author of the Technical Report.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a track record of successful operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.24M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

Additional information on the Company can be found on its website at www.liparimining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

