iCOMPASS Pte Ltd: iCOMPASS Unveils Next Generation KYC Platform for Singapore Financial Institutions

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / iCOMPASS Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Regulatory Technology firm, today announced the launch of its next-generation Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platform for financial institutions.

This release represents a key milestone in the company's mission to modernize compliance operations, ahead of the flagship showcase of her broader compliance operating system at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November.

Featured in MAS PathFinder Programme

Purpose-built for regulated financial institutions, the iCOMPASS platform uses advanced automation to streamline screening, risk assessment and ongoing monitoring in a seamless, straight-through process. This platform is expected to reduce KYC and AML compliance costs by over 30% and enhance audit readiness.

The iCOMPASS platform has also recently been featured in Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) PathFin.ai Programme - a curated library of trusted RegTech and FinTech solutions that exemplify innovation in compliance.

This recognition also underscores the company's commitment to supporting Singapore's vision as a regional hub for regulatory excellence.

Solving the Long-Standing KYC and AML Bottleneck for Regulated Firms

KYC and AML workflows have long been a bottleneck for regulated firms because of manual reviews, fragmented systems, and inconsistent risk scoring, causing audit gaps and operational delays.

iCOMPASS KYC eliminates these inefficiencies by automating core due diligence functions, including customer onboarding, screening, risk rating and continuous monitoring.

The platform is designed to align with the latest MAS' AML/CFT Notices and Guidelines, benefiting licensed fund managers, insurance brokers, payment service companies and law firms in Singapore. It offers out-of-the-box connectivity with trusted data providers for sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening, supporting multi-jurisdictional coverage as firms expand across the region.

"Born from our direct collaboration with financial institutions in Singapore, iCOMPASS KYC was designed to streamline KYC and risk assessment. It delivers a superior user experience without compromising on the trust and regulatory alignment our clients require."

- Raymond Moh, CEO of iCOMPASS

Setting a New Benchmark in KYC Automation

Unlike generic screening tools, every compliance decision is logged with audit trail, a level of transparency and traceability rarely found in conventional KYC software.

Powered by AI-driven screening and global data coverage, iCOMPASS KYC unifies the full KYC journey within a single secure platform. Its intelligent matching engine can reduce false positives by up to 90%, allowing compliance teams to operate more efficiently and confidently.

The solution is trusted by financial institutions, corporate service providers, and law firms to strengthen AML/CFT controls, ensuring compliance with global sanctions regimes, including MAS, OFAC, EU, UN, and UK lists.

"As a pioneer user, our institution has seen a dramatic reduction in manual screening and greater clarity in audit trail documentation,"

- Chief Operating Officer of a MAS-licensed fund management companyin Singapore.

