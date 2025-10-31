Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) wishes to clarify details regarding legacy mineral claims transactions.

In an October 30, 2024 news release, Record announced that it was acquiring a 100 percent interest in 27 mineral claims at Paradis Bay, Ontario. The correct number of claims was 21.

Record owes the Paradis Bay vendor 2 million shares. The transaction also included a cash component of $50,000. This amount has been amended to $65,000. This share issuance is subject to stock exchange rules and policies and securities laws and regulations.

As per Record's August 29, 2025 news release, the LIFE Offering is officially closed.

Record wishes to clarify that the closing of $40,000 of its LIFE Offering, through the issuance of 800,000 Units, announced in the company's August 19, 2025 news release, was the first and final tranche for a total of $40,000 in aggregate proceeds. Each Unit, priced at $0.05 consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant of the company. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. No commission or fees were paid in connection with this financing. One director of Record (an "Insider") participated in the Offering, and, as such, the Offering constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but is otherwise exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such Insider participation. No special committee was established in connection with the Offering or the participation of the Insiders, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of Record. By reason of the Offering being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Shares issued and sold under the Offering are not subject to a "hold period" pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, except that in accordance with applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), a four-month hold period expiring on December 29, 2025 will apply to the one director of Record receiving Shares pursuant to the Offering. No commission or fees were paid in connection with this financing.

The forward-looking information included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon.

