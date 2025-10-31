Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Reports Continued Weekly Revenue Gains from Epic Labor Subsidiary

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company with operations in digital assets and traditional businesses, today announced sales results for its Epic Labor staffing subsidiary for the month of September 2025.

On a per-week basis, Epic Labor generated $33,583 in revenue per week during September, a slight increase compared to $33,423 per week in August. September included four weeks of operations, while August reflected five weeks. Total top-line revenue for September was $134,332, versus $167,115 in August.

"Epic Labor continues to push toward cash-flow positivity, which is a critical milestone in our broader flywheel strategy of turning operational profits into Bitcoin and efficient Bitcoin miners," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. Each month brings us closer to that vision."

Epic Labor, which currently operates four staffing locations, provides on-demand blue-collar staffing across construction, warehousing, hospitality, and events. Metavesco plans to continue expanding Epic Labor's footprint throughout the Southeast, with additional branch locations expected to open in the coming months.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

