INSBANK: InsCorp, Inc. Reports EPS Growth of 23% Y/Y in 3Q25

Enters High-Growth Murfreesboro Market with Veteran Banking Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) reported results for the third quarter of 2025 ("3Q25"), which reflected earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.79 in 3Q25 compared to EPS of $0.73 in 2Q25 and $0.64 in 3Q24. "In the third quarter, our team moved the needle on key objectives, with continued growth on both sides of the balance sheet and margin stability," said President and CEO of INSBANK, Jim Rieniets. "More importantly, the quarter ended with momentum on a variety of fronts, including loan and deposit pipelines, as well as the impending implementation of technology solutions, which will benefit the company in the future. We're pleased to deliver growth in net income while at the same time investing in our operational capacities," added Rieniets. InsCorp generated a ROA of 0.93%, ROATCE of 11.6%, and an efficiency ratio of 64.6% in 3Q25 versus 0.91%, 11.1%, and 60.7%, respectively, in 2Q25, and 0.87%, 10.0%, and 62.3%, respectively, in 3Q24.

INSBANK entered the economically vibrant Murfreesboro market with the addition of four veteran bankers in 3Q25. Collectively, the full-service banking team includes two relationship managers and deposit and loan service professionals and has over 70 years of experience in the Rutherford County market. Chad Hill, INSBANK's Market President for Murfreesboro, is deeply rooted in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County, having operated as a banker and resident in the market for more than 20 years. "We are thrilled to have onboarded the Murfreesboro team during the third quarter. Doing so is consistent with our strategic objectives, as we pair high-caliber bankers in a market contiguous to Nashville with a focused business model of commercial and private banking. We're very excited to see a welcoming response from clients in the Murfreesboro market, which has resulted in approximately $14.5 million of deposits and $11.7 million of loans from their clients in the past 45 days, most of which were onboarded in October," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Given the growth of Rutherford County, the second largest county in the Nashville MSA, we are optimistic about the long-term benefit to our returns and growth rate," Rieniets concluded. Rutherford County's population of 387,310 increased 13.4% over the past five years and is projected to grow 7.6% during 2026-2031, while its median household income of $92,908 is projected to increase 14.1% over the same period.

Revenue increased 18% Y/Y to $7.9 million in 3Q25. Noninterest expenses increased 24% Y/Y to $5.1 million in 3Q25, which was primarily driven by hiring activity during the year, including the entry into Murfreesboro in 3Q25. The 22% Y/Y increase in salaries and benefits expense to $3.4 million in 3Q25, represented 63% of overhead growth in the quarter, and reflected headcount growth of 11 associates, or 18%, Y/Y. Five associates joined INSBANK in 3Q25, including the four-person Murfreesboro team. Pretax, pre-provision income increased 9% Y/Y to $2.8 million in 3Q25. Provision for credit losses of $0.3 million in 3Q25 was flat Y/Y compared to 3Q24. The purchase of an energy investment tax credit for the 2024 tax year benefited net income by approximately $278,000 in the most recent quarter.

Net interest income comparisons improved for the fifth consecutive quarter since the low in 2Q24. Net interest income growth of 25% Y/Y (4.6% linked-quarter "LQ") in 3Q25 reflected expansion in the net interest margin of 25 bps Y/Y (flat LQ) to 3.20% and average earning asset growth of 15% Y/Y to $926 million in 3Q25. Earning asset growth resulted from average loan growth of 17% Y/Y to $811 million in 3Q25 and growth in average liquidity assets of 2% Y/Y (+30% LQ) to $115 million in the quarter. Interest income growth of $1.9 million Y/Y in 3Q25 compared to interest expense growth of $0.4 million Y/Y in 3Q25. The average loan yield of 6.79% (-14 bp Y/Y; +3 bps LQ) compared to the cost of deposits of 3.46% (-40 bp Y/Y; -4 bp LQ) in 3Q25.

Loan growth of 15% Y/Y in 3Q25 reflected solid balance growth across the portfolio. Growth in C&I (22% Y/Y), CRE (16% Y/Y), Residential (41% Y/Y), HELOC (55% Y/Y), and Multifamily (12% Y/Y) all contributed to Y/Y loan growth while C&D loans declined (-21% Y/Y) in 3Q25. Growth in Residential loans primarily reflected migration from C&D over the year. Medquity, INSBANK's healthcare business, recorded a slowdown in loan growth to 7% Y/Y to $228 million in 3Q25 compared to 18% Y/Y in 2Q25. The slowdown reflected an increase in payoffs in the quarter and a delay in the closing of several loans, which are likely to take place in 4Q25. The commercial bank (70% of total loans), excluding Medquity, experienced loan growth of 19% Y/Y in 3Q25. Although EOP loan growth slowed to 5% on a linked-quarter annualized ("LQA") basis in 3Q25 vs. 7% LQA in 2Q25 and 10% LQA in 1Q25, the outlook for loan growth remains bright, as the loan pipeline increased approximately 25% Y/Y to a record level. C&D and CRE balances represented 62% and 292% of total risk-based capital, respectively, vs. 69% and 300% a quarter ago, and 86% and 288% a year ago.

Deposit growth of 16% Y/Y reflected growth in interest-bearing transaction balances of 31% and non-interest bearing deposit growth of 14% over the past year. Total CD balances grew 10% Y/Y in 3Q25 and decreased to 58% of deposits compared to 60% a quarter vs. 61% a year ago. Non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits represented 42% of deposits compared to 40% a quarter ago and 39% a year ago. Medquity's deposits increased 28% Y/Y to $57 million.

Asset quality measures remain healthy. Net chargeoffs represented 0.00% of average loans in 3Q25, 2Q25, and 3Q24. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") were 0.75% of loans, compared to 0.65% a quarter ago and 1.10% a year ago. Virtually all NPLs are collateralized by real estate with significant equity, for which specific reserves are relatively low. The largest NPL, a well-collateralized real estate loan, accounted for 53% of NPLs, or 0.39% of loans, at 3Q25-end. Loans 30-days past due represented 0.43% of loans at 3Q25-end versus 0.58% a quarter ago and 0.42% a year ago. The allowance for credit losses of 1.34% of loans (-2 bps Y/Y) represented 179% of NPLs vs. 191% a quarter ago and 123% a year ago.

Existing capital levels continue to support solid balance sheet growth. INSBANK remained "well capitalized" from a regulatory perspective with a tier-1 leverage ratio of 11.08%, a common equity tier-1 capital ratio of 12.05%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.30%. InsCorp, Inc.'s tangible common equity ratio was 8.14% as of 3Q25-end vs. 8.02% a quarter ago and 8.42% a year ago. Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") increased 6.1% Y/Y to $27.29, as of September 30, 2025, and has increased at an annualized rate of 10.1% since December 31, 2020. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ($2.2 million), or 2.1% of bank-level tier-1 capital of $106.7 million, as of September 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025. The annualized quarterly dividend rate of $0.44 per share represents a 10% increase compared to dividends of $0.40 per share paid in 2024. Although the Company did not repurchase shares in 3Q25, 59,000 shares, or 2.0% of the prior year-end's share count, have been repurchased in 2025. Under the current plan, 52,500 shares, or 1.8% of IBTN's outstanding shares, remain authorized for repurchase through January 27, 2026.

About InsCorp, Inc. and INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered clients highly personalized services provided by experienced relationship managers while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial-focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions: Medquity, TMA Medical Banking, and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest-bearing deposits. InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company, owns INSBANK. InsCorp, Inc.'s shares are traded on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol IBTN. Headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, the bank has offices in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle, and in Murfreesboro at 1574 Medical Center Parkway. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.

Selected Performance Metrics

Change vs.

For the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended InsCorp, Inc.

3Q24

2Q25

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 ROAA

6 bps

2 bps

0.93 %

0.91 %

0.87 %

0.86 %

0.87 % ROAE

163 bps

51 bps

11.46 %

10.95 %

9.83 %

10.44 %

9.93 % ROATCE

165 bps

50 bps

11.62 %

11.12 %

9.97 %

10.59 %

10.08 % Net Interest Margin

25 bps

0 bps

3.20 %

3.20 %

2.95 %

3.14 %

2.89 % Efficiency

232 bps

391 bps

64.64 %

60.73 %

62.32 %

63.77 %

59.82 % Revenue / Employee

-0.3 %

0.9 %

433

430

435

424

438 Expense / Employee

4.4 %

7.6 %

281

261

269

271

266 Assets / Employee

-6.2 %

6.5 %

13,383

12,562

14,268





































INSBANK



























ROAA

0 bps

1 bps

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.06 %

1.09 % ROAE

69 bps

26 bps

10.40 %

10.14 %

9.71 %

9.69 %

9.48 % Net Interest Margin

16 bps

-2 bps

3.37 %

3.39 %

3.21 %

3.32 %

3.11 %





























Capital Ratios



























Tier-1 Leverage

-70 bps

-20 bps

11.08 %

11.28 %

11.78 %







Common Equity Tier-1

-64 bps

4 bps

12.05 %

12.01 %

12.69 %







Total Risk-Based Capital

-64 bps

4 bps

13.30 %

13.26 %

13.94 %









InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

























Change

For the period ending:

























Y/Y

YTD

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

-21.3 %

17.1 %

$ 4,945

$ 4,222

$ 6,284 Fed funds sold

-11.0 %

77.9 %

3,876

2,179

4,356 Interest bearing deposits with banks -59.0 %

-29.6 %

26,154

37,175

63,788 Investment Securities

34.4 %

31.5 %

79,854

60,734

59,398





















Loans, net of unearned income

15.1 %

5.7 %

808,608

764,795

702,507 Allowance for Credit Losses

13.6 %

9.7 %

(10,858)

(9,895)

(9,556) Net loans

15.1 %

5.7 %

797,750

754,900

692,951





















Premises and equipment, net

3.3 %

3.3 %

12,868

12,451

12,456 Accrued interest receivable

14.8 %

9.5 %

4,271

3,899

3,722 Goodwill

0.0 %

0.0 %

1,091

1,091

1,091 Other assets

24.4 %

17.7 %

32,756

27,820

26,321 Total Assets









$ 963,565

$ 904,471

$ 870,367





















Liabilities



















Noninterest bearing deposits

14.4 %

16.2 %

$ 97,666

$ 84,017

$ 85,405 Interest bearing demand deposits -1.2 %

3.7 %

27,413

26,430

27,741 Savings and money market deposits 35.9 %

20.5 %

222,982

184,983

164,091 Time deposits

9.8 %

6.3 %

483,783

455,054

440,447 Total deposits

15.9 %

10.8 %

831,844

750,484

717,684 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7.8 %

15.6 %

11,555

9,997

10,717 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances -66.7 %

-68.2 %

14,000

44,000

42,000 Subordinated debentures

0.1 %

0.1 %

17,387

17,371

17,365 Other borrowings

12.9 %

19.9 %

9,350

7,800

8,281 Total Liabilities









884,136

829,652

796,047





















Equity



















Common stock

-3.1 %

-2.3 %

28,722

29,395

29,636 Retained earnings

14.9 %

15.8 %

46,908

40,521

40,822 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 41.9 %

-10.2 %

(2,216)

(2,467)

(1,562) Net Income

10.9 %

-18.4 %

6,015

7,370

5,424 Total Equity

6.9 %

6.2 %

79,429

74,819

74,320 Total Liabilities & Equity

10.7 %

6.5 %

$ 963,565

$ 904,471

$ 870,367





















Tangible Book Value

6.1 %

5.9 %

$ 27.29

$ 25.77

$ 25.71























InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

































Change vs.

For the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



3Q24

2Q25

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024





























Interest Income

14.1 %

4.7 %

$ 15,129

$ 14,448

$ 13,262

$ 43,168

$ 38,521 Interest Expense

5.2 %

4.9 %

7,685

7,329

7,302

22,181

21,346 Net Interest Income

24.9 %

4.6 %

7,444

7,119

5,960

20,987

17,175 Provision for Credit Losses

0.4 %

-30.8 %

263

380

262

906

362 Noninterest Income



























Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 11.8 %

1.2 %

85

84

76

254

222 Bank Owned Life Insurance

7.0 %

2.9 %

107

104

100

311

292 Gains (losses), net

-121.1 %

-55.6 %

(8)

(18)

38

(21)

(298) Other

-51.4 %

-43.9 %

238

424

490

1,002

1,313 Total Noninterest Income

-40.1 %

-29.0 %

422

594

704

1,546

1,529





























Noninterest Expense



























Salaries and Benefits

22.3 %

6.8 %

3,367

3,154

2,754

9,585

7,450 Occupancy and Equipment

42.0 %

28.7 %

578

449

407

1,480

1,222 Data Processing

-5.3 %

15.7 %

125

108

132

375

328 Marketing and Advertising

14.8 %

4.5 %

140

134

122

391

299 Other

25.0 %

5.3 %

894

849

715

2,566

2,069 Total Noninterest Expense

23.6 %

8.7 %

5,104

4,694

4,130

14,397

11,368





























Income Before Income Taxes

10.0 %

-5.3 %

2,499

2,639

2,272

7,230

6,974 Income Tax Expense

-45.7 %

-56.7 %

$ 234

$ 540

$ 431

$ 1,215

$ 1,550 Net Income









$ 2,265

$ 2,099

$ 1,841

$ 6,015

$ 5,424





























Earnings per Share

23.4 %

8.2 %

$ 0.79

$ 0.73

$ 0.64

$ 2.09

$ 1.88

SOURCE INSBANK