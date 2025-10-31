Nomadar Begins Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "NOMA"

- Connecting Sports, Health, and Tourism Through Innovation -

- Nomadar Rang the NASDAQ Opening Bell Today, October 31, 2025 -

MARSHALL, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. (NASDAQ: NOMA) ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company, operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health, announced that its shares of Class A common stock began trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "NOMA".

Rafael Contreras, Chief Executive Officer of Nomadar and Executive Co-Chairman of Cadiz C.F., and Manuel Vizcaino, Chairman of Cadiz C.F., were joined by other Nomadar team members to ring the Opening Bell at NASDAQ's Market Site this morning, October 31, 2025.

Nomadar's listing on Nasdaq marks a significant milestone in the Company's mission to build a connected ecosystem where athletic performance, fan engagement, wellness, and global travel business and leisure travel converge. Through strategic partnerships, proprietary programs, and visionary projects such as the planned large-scale Sportech City real estate development, Nomadar aims to redefine how people connect and experience sports, health, and culture on a global scale.

"As the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a storied 115-year-old La Liga club, Nomadar is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of global sports, health, entertainment, and tourism: sectors that collectively represent more than $1 trillion in market opportunity," said Rafael Contreras. "We are excited to begin trading on Nasdaq as it will help unlock additional opportunities to further our growth as we bring Nomadar's unique vision to the public markets."

Javier Tebas, Chairman of La Liga, stated in his account on the X social network "I am proud to see Cádiz C.F. take this historic step with the Nasdaq listing of its technology subsidiary, Nomadar - a bold commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the international expansion of our football clubs. Congratulations!"

Rafael Contreras added, "Our diverse portfolio, anchored by the proposed transformative Sportech City real estate development, our global High Performance Training Program, and the brand of Futbol legend Mágico González, offers investors exposure to multiple revenue streams with significant high-growth potential and cross-promotional synergies. Backed by strong financial support for these initiatives, Nomadar has established the foundation to drive market penetration, brand visibility and long-term shareholder value."

Sportech City: A Strategic Multi-Purpose Event Complex

Nomadar is advancing a transformative real estate development project, Sportech City - a multi-purpose event center which would span approximately 110,000 square meters in southern Spain tourist hotspot Cádiz. Sportech City has been master-planned to host international sports competitions, cultural performances, conferences, and corporate events. The planned centerpiece of Sportech City will be a 45,000-square-meter multifunctional arena with seating for up to 40,000 attendees.

The complex also includes plans for approximately 20,000 square meters of commercial space, and a 3,000-square-meter culinary area with dozens of dining establishments, a luxury hotel, sports clinic, gym and spa facilities. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

High Performance Training Program

Nomadar's High Performance Training Program ("HPT") provides comprehensive soccer education and elite athlete development through both in-person and digital delivery models. The program has graduated approximately athletes who have gone on to play for clubs including Sevilla Atlético, Racing de Santander, Villarreal CF, Mallorca FC, UD Las Palmas, and Valladolid FC, offering holistic development covering technical-tactical training, customized conditioning, optimized nutrition plans, and sports physiotherapy.

With established partnerships across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, the HPT is positioned for significant expansion in 2026 through planned academy acquisitions, the launch of a digital training platform, and strategic partnership development.

The Company intends to enter into acquisition and assignment agreements to operate global academies across North America, Latin America and Europe, enabling Nomadar to broaden its reach and offer the HPT to academy participants on a global scale.

Exclusive Mágico González Brand Rights to Unlock E-Commerce and Fan Engagement

Through an exclusive licensing agreement with Cádiz CF, Nomadar holds all trademark rights to "Mágico González" and the exclusive right to commercialize the brand globally (excluding Spain). The Mágico González brand celebrates one of soccer's most legendary figures, resonating deeply with fans across Latin America and the global soccer community.

Expected to launch later this year, Nomadar's e-commerce strategy includes exclusive apparel and merchandise, with plans for brick-and-mortar retail locations and themed sports bars. The brand initiative will be strategically focused on the U.S. and Latin American markets, leveraging limited edition releases, fan engagement through social media, cross-promotions with soccer clubs and leagues, personalization options, and seasonal campaigns aligned with major soccer events.

Mágico's culturally significant brand identity strengthens consumer affinity and creates powerful cross-promotional opportunities with Nomadar's other business verticals.

Contreras concluded, "We are executing on our multi-pronged growth strategy including building sustainable, technology-driven platforms that connect global audiences through world-class experiences. Our diverse portfolio offers varied revenue streams and enables cross-promotion as we strategically focus on attractive North American, European, and Latin American markets that provide us with opportunities for broad market penetration and brand exposure to grow shareholder value."

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File Number: 333-284716), as amended, relating to the direct listing (the "Registration Statement") was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The direct listing will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the direct listing may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company's trading performance on the first day of trading will not necessarily indicate its future trading performance. This press release is not a solicitation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Company's securities.

More information about Nomadar's business and strategy is available at the Company's investor relations website at www.investor.nomadar.com /contact-ir.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the Sportech City real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in Southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to Nomadar's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; Nomadar's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, and operations; Nomadar's anticipated cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; Nomadar's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which Nomadar operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of Nomadar; Nomadar's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; Nomadar's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of Nomadar.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

