Entertainment 2 Affect Change: Kenner Family Research Fund and Entertainment to Affect Change Launch "30 Stories, 30 Days" Campaign for World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

National Awareness Initiative Elevates Primary Care Voices to Drive Early Detection

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 1, 2025 / In recognition of World Pancreatic Cancer Month in November 2025, Kenner Family Research Fund (KFRF) and Entertainment to Affect Change (E2AC) today announced the launch of "30 Stories, 30 Days," a national video campaign spotlighting the essential role of primary care providers in identifying pancreatic cancer early and improving patient survival rates.

The First Line of Defense: Primary Care Clinicians and Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Kenner Family Research Fund (KFRF) and Entertainment to Affect Change (E2AC) have launched 30 Stories, 30 Days, a national video campaign spotlighting the essential role of primary careproviders in identifying pancreatic cancer early.

Throughout November - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month - KFRF and E2AC will release a video story each day from a diverse network of primary care medical practitioners, patients, survivors, family members, and researchers whose experiences underscore both the urgency and possibility of early detection.

Suresh Chari, M.D., a gastroenterologist and researcher at MD Anderson is a "strong believer that primary care practitioners play a major role and could play an even larger role , as they do in other cancers, in early detection" of pancreatic cancer."

Pancreatic cancer is among the world's deadliest cancers, with a five-year survival rate that is just 12%. According to the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition (WPCC), thousands of people across more than 100 countries will unite this November to "Shine a Light" on the disease and the need for greater awareness, research, and advocacy.

"Early detection often starts in the primary care setting," said Nick Hudson, Executive Director of E2AC. "Through this campaign, we're giving front-line clinicians a platform to share their real-world insights, helping both medical professionals and the public recognize subtle symptoms earlier and save lives."

Each story will be released across digital and social media channels throughout November, highlighting a month of action and reflection to increase awareness for Pancreatic Cancer. The campaign invites physicians, advocates, and the public to participate by wearing purple, sharing stories, and engaging online using #30Stories30Days, WPCC, and WPCD2025.

The "30 Stories, 30 Days" campaign builds upon KFRF and E2AC's broader mission to leverage media, storytelling, and public engagement to drive awareness and social impact across critical health issues.

For more information about the campaign and to view daily stories, visit: thefirstlineofdefense.org/30-stories-30-days

To learn more about World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2025, visit www.worldpancreaticcancercoalition.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Hudson

Executive Director

Entertainment to Affect Change (E2AC)

firstlineofdefense@e2ac.org | 917.979.3778

e2ac.org

SOURCE: Entertainment 2 Affect Change

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kenner-family-research-fund-and-entertainment-to-affect-change-e2ac-l-1094416