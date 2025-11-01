Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 01.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2025 16:42 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River issued in Guizhou

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River has been issued during the 2025 Chishui River Forum held recently in southwest China's Guizhou Province, calling for sustainable development of the whole wine and liquor industry.

The Declaration advocates wind and liquor companies to respect nature and safeguard ecology, uphold quality and inherit culture, advocate rational and health alcohol consumption, and fulfill responsibilities and serve the society.

It also emphasizes the need for wind and liquor companies to pursue technological empowerment and integrated development, foster openness, inclusiveness and mutual respect of each other, promote exchanges and mutual learning for coexistence and common prosperity.

The Declaration was issued at a time the global liquor industry is undergoing significant challenges due to the change of consumers preference led by the younger generation, especially the Gen Z, the application of digital technologies in traditional liquor making process as well as the needs in going global.

Themed "Interweaving Harmony", the 2025 Chishui River Forum attracted nearly 400 participants from home and abroad, including representatives of renowned wine and liquor companies and industry experts, to exchange views and visions for the development of the global liquor industry. The forum was initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348132.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810988/Guizhou_Chishui.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-global-fine-wines--spirits-declaration-of-chishui-river-issued-in-guizhou-302601620.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.